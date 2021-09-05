Madison Commons Media Digest, September 5, 2021

COVID-19

State extends $100 COVID-19 vaccine reward program to Sept. 19, Mitchell Schmidt, Wisconsin State Journal, Sept. 4; In Wisconsin, $100 vaccine incentive seems to work, Nicole Herzog and Naomi Kowles, Channel3000, Sept. 3.

Madison and Dane County

Mayor prioritizes homeless, housing, transit in record $355.3 million capital budget, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Sept. 1.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway appointed to EPA advisory group, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Sept. 1.

Community

Portrait of a neighborhood: Bayview, Joe Tarr, Isthmus, Sept. 4.

Education

New ethnic label on enrollment form prompting double takes, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Sept. 4.

Madison School District will accommodate all 750 4k-5 virtual requests, despite planning for 150, Scott Girard, Capital Times, Sept. 3; Madison students return to in-person classes amid pandemic, Elizabeth Beyer and Molly DeVore, WSJ, Sept. 3; Madison district requiring masks outdoors for elementary and middle school students, staff, Scott Girard, CT, Sept. 1; Madison Catholic school refuses to say whether it will follow mask mandate, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Sept. 2.

Sherman Middle School unveils murals celebrating equity, Channel3000, Sept. 3.

Higher Education

UW-Madison students cautiously optimistic as another pandemic semester starts, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Sept. 4.

UW-Madison reports 90% of campus fully vaccinated, even without vaccine mandate, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Sept. 3.

UW Board of Regents eye changes to chancellor search committee, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Sept. 1.

Environment

UW scientists use app to crowdsource study of native pollinators, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Sept. 4.

Wisconsin regulators pass on policy changes, order further study of clean energy transition, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Sept. 3.

Dane County project clears Yahara River sediment to improve water flow and prevent flooding, Abigail Becker, CT, Sept. 1.

Wildlife advocates sue to stop wolf hunt; complaint alleges 'squatting' DNR board chair tainted decision, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Sept. 1; DNR board chair consulted with GOP about staying, Associated Press, Aug. 30.

Health

Madison officials support UW health nurses' effort to form union, Abigail Becker, CT, Sept. 1.

UW Health launches new comprehensive sickle cell disease clinic, Madison365 Staff, Aug. 31.

Media, Arts and Culture

A game-changer for local news? Judith Davidoff, Isthmus, Sept. 3.

Photographer, videographer, and musician Alexandra Cordell captures the joy and love of Black families, Angelica Euseary, Madison365, Sept. 1.

Transportation

Tony Evers to spend $25 million in federal funds to help replace public transit cuts to Madison, Milwaukee, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Aug. 31.

Development and Housing

Developer proposes $23 million conversion of hotel near East Towne to affordable housing, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Sept. 2.

Madison City Council lays groundwork for 'mission camps,' more tiny house villages, Abigail Becker, CT, Sept. 2; Madison to pursue alternative for Reindahl Park encampment, Abigail Becker, CT, Sept. 1.

Prominent landlord seeks to convert shuttered HotelRed near Camp Randall to housing, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Sept. 1.

Politics and Voting

Republican-controlled Wisconsin legislature allowed to intervene in redistricting lawsuit brought by Democrats, Scott Bauer, Associated Press, Sept. 1.

Tony Evers calls $680,000 GOP election investigation 'outrageous,' Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Aug. 31.

Wisconsin

For working Wisconsin, 'new normal' must mean big changes, Erik Gunn, Wisconsin Examiner, Sept. 3.

State tax collections $319 million higher than previously estimated, 11.6% more than last fiscal year, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Sept. 3.

How Texas's near-ban on abortions could impact Wisconsin, Melanie Conklin, Wisconsin Examiner, Sept. 1.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Grandsons of Smoky's Club founders opening restaurant in Mount Horeb, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, Sept. 3.

Verona officials at odds over return of school police officer, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Aug. 31.