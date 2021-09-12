Madison Commons Media Digest, September 12, 2021

Top Stories

Two classrooms quarantined due to COVID-19 in the Madison School District, Elizabeth Beyer, Wisconsin State Journal, September 11.

COVID-19

Many long-term care staff in Wisconsin reject vaccine, despite risks, Madeline Fuerstenberg, Wisconsin Watch/Wisconsin Public Radio, September 11.

Wisconsin hospital coalition urges COVID-19 vigilance as resources in region become limited, Logan Wroge, WSJ, September 10.

Madison School District to partner with UW Health on COVID testing study, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, September 10.

Dane County indoor mask mandate to curb COVID-19 extended until October 8, carves out exemption for performers, Abigail Becker, Capital Times, September 9.

Exhausted, heartbroken and angry: St. Mary's Hospital staff confronts another COVID-19 surge, Dave Wahlberg, WSJ, September 9.

45 COVID positives, 106 in quarantine in last two weeks in Madison School District, Scott Girard, CT, September 8.

State Sen. Steve Nass asks GOP leaders to sue UW System over COVID-19 policies, Associated Press, September 8.

Wisconsin tops 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations, highest since January, Lucas Robinson, WSJ, September 8.

Madison and Dane County

Funding for 19 new hires sought by Public Health Madison and Dane County, Lucas Robinson, WSJ, September 9.

Dane County accepting redistricting maps from public, Abigail Becker, CT, September 8.

Community

Local activists take action to fight for abortion rights, "8 O'Clock Buzz,' WORT-FM, September 11.

La Follette grave markers restored, rededicated, Stephen Cohn, Channel3000, September 11.

Hundreds of airmen at 115th Fighter Wing prepare for three month mission overseas, Adam Duxter, Channel3000, September 11.

Madison women donating 'mountain' of fabric for Afghan refugees to sew own clothes, Emily Hamer, WSJ, September 9.

Meet the immigrants keeping Latin American clowning tradition alive in Wisconsin, Natalie Yahr, CT, September 8.

Midvale Elementary grounds get helping hand from Collaboration Project, Pamela Cotant, WSJ, September 6.

'Garbage man' cleans his Madison East Side neighborhood one cigarette butt at a time, Molly DeVore, WSJ, September 6.

Education

Madison's new superintendent faces steep challenge as he tackles the 'two pandemics', Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, September 12.

Higher Education

UW-Madison professors guide educators teaching Sept. 11 to the generation born after attacks, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, September 10.

State agency dismisses divestment complaint against UW Foundation, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, September 9.

Environment

Wisconsin lawmakers draft bill to end mandatory wolf hunt, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, September 10.

MGE to reduce flat charges as part of settlement to trim rate increase, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, September 8.

Food and Sustainability

Marlborough Park Community Garden celebrates 50 years, "8 O'Clock Buzz,' WORT-FM, September 11.

Arts and Culture

Madison museums take a new 'American' view, Gayle Worland, WSJ, September 12; Two exhibits at UW-Madison highlight and reevaluate American art, Linda Falkenstein, Isthmus, September 5.

Shifting Gears festival fills Madison parks with dance, Molly DeVore, WSJ, September 7.

Business

Madison's DotCom Therapy scores $13M for virtual counseling for kids, Natalie Yahr, CT, September 9.

Must love trees: Arbor Systems thrives on teamwork and tree passion, Natalie Yahr, CT, September 6.

Jerry Bradford celebrates 20 years at JP Hair Design, David Dahmer, Madison365, September 7.

Development and Housing

Developer offers housing, commercial space, for former Stop-N-Go site on East Side, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, September 12.

South Madison plan envisions millions in development, other improvements, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, September 9.

Opinion: South Madison deserves all-inclusive planning, Dave Davis and Carrie Rothburd, Isthmus, Sept. 8.

Politics and Voting

Abortion emerges as key issue in Wisconsin's 2022 gubernatorial race, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, September 12.

Wisconsin GOP leaders pressured to sign election subpoenas, Scott Bauer, Associated Press, September 10.

As expected, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch announces bid for governor in 2022, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, September 10.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin alcohol sales tax collections last year jumped at highest rate in almost 50 years, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, September 8.

Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty in thick of culture war fights in schools, Thomas Beaumont and Stephen Groves, Associated Press, September 6.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Regulators approve Dodge County solar farm amid growing tension over land use, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, September 10.

After 55 years in family, Walworth County's Village Supper Club sold, Dennis Hines, Lake Geneva News, September 8.