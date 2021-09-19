Madison Commons Media Digest, September 19, 2021

COVID-19

Jeff Burkhart on how the Literacy Network boosted COVID vaccine knowledge, Natalie Yahr, Capital Times, September 19.

What's the vaccination rate at UW campuses? Kelly Meyerhofer, Wisconsin State Journal, September 17.

Number of students, staff quarantines increased 4-fold in Madison School District, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, September 16.

Unvaccinated nearly 9 times as likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin, Dave Wahlberg, WSJ, September 16.

MMSD reports spike in coronavirus cases, people quarantined in latest COVID-19 data, James Langrehr, Channel3000, September 15.

Tony Evers administration announces COVID-19 testing requirement for unvaccinated employees, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, September 15.

Madison-Dane County Board of Health opposes supervisor's resolution to 'pull back' county mask mandate, Abigail Becker, CT, September 14.

Madison and Dane County

City of Madison cancels Freakfest for second year, Emilie Heiderman, WSJ, September 18.

Proposal ties raises for Madison's nonunion workers to pay bumps for police, firefighters, Logan Wroge, WSJ, September 14.

Community

Couple devoted to making Madison a better place where all can flourish, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, September 18.

183 local nonprofits receive nearly $5 million in COVID-19 relief grants, Molly DeVore, WSJ, September 16.

20th Annual Viva México Festival will commemorate Mexican Independence Day on Sept. 19, Madison365 staff, September 13.

Education

4 finalists remain for Madison Memorial High School name change, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, September 18; Public hearing on Memorial High School renaming Sept. 29, Scott Girard, CT, September 14.

Wisconsin leaders discuss, celebrate community schools model at Hawthorne Elementary, Scott Girard, CT, September 14.

Families express frustration with Madison's K-5 online learning option, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, September 14.

Madison School District to consider ending suspensions for grades 4K-5, Scott Girard, CT, September 13.

Higher Education

Major donation launches new building for UW-Madisons school on computer and data sciences, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, September 18.

In-person classes at UW-Madison come back in full force. Will they last? Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, September 17.

Edgewood College denies online teaching request for professor on autism spectrum, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, September 14.

Environment

Judge blocks health, environmental groups from defending state in Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce pollution case, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, September 17.

Wisconsin regulators fund disaster-resilience efforts, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, September 17.

50,000 towers and counting, Dave Cieslewicz, Isthmus, September 16.

More people using green burials to return to the earth when they die, Molly DeVore, WSJ, September 15.

Audubon Society: Ok to feed birds again, waning bird illness still a mystery, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, September 15.

Health

More Madison-area doctors providing direct primary care, Dave Wahlberg, WSJ, September 19.

Bat with rabies found in Middleton prompts public health warning, Lucas Robinson, WSJ, September 15.

Abortion Stories, Carousel Bayrd, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, September 14.

Food and Sustainability

Wisconsin landfill study finds tons-literally-of wasted food, Elizabeth Dohms-Harter, Wisconsin Public Radio News, September 18.

Arts and Culture

To be young, gifted and Black, Gwendolyn Rice, Isthmus, September 17.

Transportation

Madison Public Libraries lending e-bike passes, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, September 16.

Sports

New group runs toward diversity in Madison's fitness community, Scott Girard, CT, September 17.

Business

Fitchburg's Promega develops methods for detecting SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater, Emilie Heidemann, WSJ, September 19.

Madison among top U.S. cities driving artificial intelligence, Brookings Institution, September.

Development and Housing

Consultant warned in July of 'significant risk and danger' in recently closed Downtown building, Logan Wroge, WSJ, September 16.

UW-Madison's Paige Glotzer sees legacy of reeling policies in Madison, Abigail Becker, CT, September 13.

Politics and Voting

Federal judge allows redistricting case brought by Democrats to move forward, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, September 17.

Dane County raises security concerns about Republican election probe email, Scott Bauer, Associated Press, September 13.

Wisconsin

'I just want to leave': Afghan refugees speak out about conditions at Fort McCoy, Emily Hamer and Lucas Robinson, WSJ, September 16.

Democratic bill would set Senate deadline for confirmation hearings, Chris Hubbuch and Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, September 14.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Baraboo crane facility celebrates Saving Cranes Day with new look, Anna Hansen, Channel3000, September 19.

Fort Atkinson student death spurs reckoning over masks, Barry Adams, WSJ, September 18.

Pine Cone Restaurant closes after getting $464,040 in COVID-19 funds; owner blames government, then recants, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, September 18.