Madison Commons Media Digest, September 26, 2021

COVID-19

Bumpy rollout for firm hired by state to conduct school-based COVID-19 testing, Chris Rickert, Wisconsin State Journal, September 23.

More than 250 have attended Dane County schools with COVID-19 or just before infected, Dave Wahlberg, WSJ, September 22.

Madison and Dane County

Proposed City Council districts would split up dorms, 'crack the student voice,' Logan Wroge, WSJ, September 26.

Dane County Jail project $22 million over budget, group says cutting 2 floors an option, Emily Hamer, WSJ, September 24.

Declawing cats would be banned in Madison under proposed ordinance, Emily Hamer, WSJ, September 23.

City Council oks matching nonunion worker raises to pay bumps for firefighters, police, Logan Wroge, WSJ, September 22.

Forward, Heg statues restored to Capitol Square after being toppled last year, Emily Hamer, WSJ, September 22.

Community

World Dairy Expo returns, but with few international attendees, Barry Adams, WSJ, September 26.

Education

MMSD to hold public hearing on potential name change for Madison Memorial High School, Logan Rude, Channel3000, September 24.

Homecoming confusion hits Madison schools as district OK's outdoor dances, Lucas Robinson, WSJ, September 24.

New Wisconsin State Superintendent stresses need for civility, more school funding, Scott Girard, Capital Times, September 23.

Off the track: The future is unclear for Madison School District's Pathways program, Scott Girard, CT, September 22.

Higher Education

2 more UW campuses reach 70% vaccination rate, UW-Madison extends mask mandate, September 25; All but one UW campus met goal to offer 75% of classes in person this fall, September 22, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ.

NAACP calls for UW-Madison alum's name to campus, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, September 23.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visits UW-Madison, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, September 21.

Environment

Regulators approve Polk County solar facility, deny funding to opponents of Cambridge project, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, September 24.

Devil's Lake State Park grows with 301-acre addition, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, September 22.

Seeking to expand climate advocacy, 350 Madison hires first executive director, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, September 21.

Nonprofit status of group pushing for Wisconsin wolf hunts may not be valid, Henry Redman, Wisconsin Examiner, September 22; Six tribes sue to stop Wisconsin wolf hunt, Steve Karnowski, AP, September 21.

Health

Death rate of Hispanic babies more than doubles in Dane County, Dave Wahlberg, WSJ, September 26.

Group Health partners with UW and Meriter clinics, adds mental health program, Dave Wahlberg, WSJ, September 25.

Arts and Culture

Art Fair on the Square returns with some 500 exhibitors, Molly DeVore, WSJ, September 26; Madison artists glad to be back for Art Fair on the Square, Gayle Worland, WSJ, September 25.

Transportation

Keep the BRT off State Street, Sue Bauman, Dave Cieslewicz, Joe Sensenbrenner, Paul Soglin, WSJ, September 26.

Development and Housing

Dane County to consider over $8.2 million for affordable housing; Dane County continues support for pandemic-related homeless shelter services, Abigail Becker, CT, September 24.

City again seeks to buy building near East Towne Mall for homeless men's shelter, Logan Wroge, WSJ, September 23.

Put preservation in context, Dave Cieslewicz, Isthmus, September 23.

Politics and Voting

Republicans introduce resolution outlining redistricting principles, drawing Democratic criticism, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, September 24.

Wisconsin Supreme Court takes redistricting lawsuit filed by conservatives, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, September 23.

Republican Senator Kathy Bernier uses position to combat election misinformation, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, September 23.

Federal court indicates it wants Wisconsin's new political maps in place by March, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, September 22.

Republican election investigator warns of subpoenas, says goal is not to overturn 2020 result, Scott Bauer, Associated Press, September 21.

Wisconsin

Tony Evers, Democrats reintroduce effort to repeal state personal property tax, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, September 23.

GOP Legislature's fall agenda: pummel Evers in a culture war, Melanie Conklin, Wisconsin Examiner, September 20.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Wisconsin Dells will use COVID-19 funds to replace 23% loss of premier tax money, Erica Dynes, Capital Newspapers, September 23.

Beaver Dam school board member resigns, citing safety concerns by family and mask controversy, Terri Pederson, Capital Newspapers, September 21.

Baraboo School District settles for $862,500 with former student alleging racism, sexual assaults, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, September 21.