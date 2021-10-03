Madison Commons Media Digest, October 3, 2021

Top Story

Wisconsin surpasses 8,000 COVID-19 deaths, Lucas Robinson, Wisconsin State Journal, October 2.

COVID-19

81 new positives, 474 new quarantines in Madison School District over past week, Scott Girard, Capital Times, September 29.

COVID cases, quarantines continue to tick upward in the Madison School District, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, September 29.

COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for all Madison schools teachers and staff by Nov. 1, Molly DeVore, WSJ, September 28.

Madison and Dane County

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi's 2022 budget prioritizes COVID-19, housing, mental health, Emily Hamer, WSJ, October 2; Dane County Executive Joe Parisi proposes $10 million for Crisis Triage Center, Emily Hamer, WSJ, September 28.

Dane County Supervisor floats proposal calling for end to qualified immunity for police, Jonah Chester, WORT-FM, September 30.

Budget proposal would arm Dane County sheriff deputies with online help in mental health emergencies, Abigail Becker, CT, September 27.

Madison Finance Committee to take up eight capital budget amendments, Abigail Becker, CT, September 27.

Community

3 protests addressing abortion converge at state Capitol, Molly DeVore, WSJ, October 3.

Latino group leader supports Forward Madison, local businesses, community needs, Lucas Robinson, WSJ, October 2.

Education

Madison School District enrollment up 162 students over last year, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, October 2.

Public hearing for renaming of Madison Memorial High School delayed, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, September 30; What options remain for renaming James Madison Memorial High School? Scott Girard, CT, September 30.

One City Schools to rename facilities after significant financial backers, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, October 1.

Madison College, UW-Madison School of Education form partnership to diversify teacher workforce, Madison365 Staff, September 29.

Higher Education

UW-Madison sees record freshman enrollment, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, September 29.

Environment

Tribes ask federal court to halt November wolf hunt; claim 'direct assault' on treaty rights, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, October 2.

PFAS found in Madison sewage; utility calls test results 'favorable', Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, October 1.

Dane County Civilian Climate Corps part of 2022 budget proposal, Abigail Becker, CT, September 30.

Dane County's renewable-gas vehicles would get $10M boost in budget proposal, Emily Hamer, WSJ, September 29.

New group seeks to bring diversity to birding, Molly DeVore, WSJ, September 28.

Food and Sustainability

Luna's Groceries withdraws from South Park Street project, Abigail Becker, CT, September 30.

Out standing in the field: beer comes from farms, Robin Shepard, Isthmus,September 29.

Arts and Culture

Madison Children's Museum unveils new Wonderground, Channel3000, October 2.

'Everything COVID' is an artists' time capsule, Gayle Worland, WSJ, October 1.

New music school reflects founders East Side roots, Pamela Cotant, WSJ, September 27.

Transportation

Madison leaders tout BRT economic benefits; critics say it could harm downtown, Abigail Becker, CT, October 2.

Future noise concerns could scuttle housing along planned transit corridor, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, October 2.

Madison data show some slow down on East Washington Avenue, Abigail Becker, CT, September 30.

Business

Hmong-inspired macramé at malyMADE is flying off the shelves, Natalie Yahr, CT, October 2.

Survey shows Madison region workplaces are diversifying, slowly, Natalie Yahr, CT, September 29; Madison Chamber unveils advocacy agenda with focus on equity, emerging from pandemic, Emilie Heidemann, WSJ, September 27.

Epic Systems develops tech to verify COVID-19 vaccine status, test results, Emilie Heidemann, WSJ, September 27.

Development and Housing

Wisconsin Historical Society shifts site of new museum back to Capitol Square, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, October 1.

Proposal to work new Judge Doyle Square developer moves forward, Abigail Becker, CT, September 29.

Madison Finance Committee recommends buying two properties for homeless services, Abigail Becker, CT, September 28.

Opinion

Vos, Le Mahieu Ready to Rig the Maps again, Matt Rothschild, Wisconsin Examiner, September 27.

Politics and Voting

Legislature issues first subpoenas in GOP election 'investigation', Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, October 2.

Tony Evers' commission designs political maps that would improve Democratic margins but retain GOP majorities, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, October 1.

Madison gears up for National Voter Registration Day, Abigail Becker, CT, September 27.

Wisconsin

First look inside Fort McCoy reveals a 'city for 13,000' Afghan refugees, Emily Hamer, WSJ, October 1.

Sen. Ron Johnson paid little in income taxes in 2017, Associated Press, October 1.

Republican proposal: Let governor appoint state public schools chief, Associated Press, September 29.

Wisconsin Assembly passes ban on teaching critical race theory, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, September 29.

Gov. Tony Evers proposes nearly $25 million in agriculture bills, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, September 29.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Octopi Brewing in Waunakee shoots for 1 million barrels a year with $72 million expansion, Barry Adams, WSJ, October 2.

Baraboo resident growing 1,000-pound pumpkins for contest, Erica Dynes, Capital Newspapers, September 28.

UW flu study in Oregon School District expands to COVID-19, Dave Wahlberg, WSJ, September 28.

Fitchburg votes to hire ousted Milwaukee police chief Alfonso Morales as new chief, Emily Hamer, WSJ, September 28.

Wayland art teacher hits 1 million followers on TikTok, Chris Higgins, Capital Newspapers, September 27.