Madison Commons Media Digest, October 17, 2021

Madison and Dane County

Madison police see success in summer crime-reducing strategies–with one exception, Chris Rickert, Wisconsin State Journal, October 16.

Dane County Board oks tentative new map for voting districts, Abigail Becker, Capital Times, October 15.

Madison crisis-response program seeing 'smooth rollout,' with 37 calls in 5-plus-weeks, Chris Rickert, WSJ, October 13.

COVID-19

Madison School District sees drop in new COVID cases and quarantines in past week, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, October 13.

Another Wisconsin parent sues over school's lack of COVID-19 protocols, Associated Press, October 12.

Community

Diana Shinall named interim director of Lussier Community Education Center, David Dahmer, Madison365, October 12.

Community group takes DIY approach to building Madison's newest skate park, Molly DeVore, WSJ, October 12.

Madison Public Library welcomes Ho-Chunk Nation storyteller Andi Cloud as its first Native American Storyteller-in-Residence, Madison365 Staff, October 11.

Education

'We don't feel safe', East High students demand staff receive training on sexual violence response, Tahleel Mohiedin, Channel3000, October 15; Second East High walkout goes districtwide, draws attention of parents and lawmakers, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, October 16; East High students walk out to support victim in sexual assault, Scott Girard, CT, October 13.

Future Capital High site opens its door to skeptical community for tours, questions, Lucas Robinson, WSJ, October 15.

Darlene M. Hancock Memorial High School favored among public speakers for renaming of Memorial High, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, October 15.

Parents, parishioners call on Madison Diocese for changes at St. Maria Goretti, Chris Rickert, WSJ, October 13.

Madison School Board to vote on banning hidden surveillance cameras, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, October 12.

New research looks at student sense of belonging in Madison middle schools, Scott Girard, CT, October 11.

Higher Education

Exits of UW System president and UW-Madison chancellor create opportunity, uncertainty, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, October 16; UW-Madison chancellor headed to Northwestern in 2022, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, October 12; Opinion: Rebecca Blank's exit a huge loss–and poses an even bigger challenge, Paul Fanlund, CT, October 12.

Conservative group moves Ted Cruz event off UW-Madison campus, citing issue with mask policy, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, October 13.

UW-Madison secures $20 million donation for new classroom building, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, October 14.

Environment

Evers administration seeks input on Wisconsin's first clean energy plan, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, October 16.

Ted Nugent promotes 13 Republican bills that would expand hunting, weaken the DNR, and loosen gun laws, Henry Redman, Wisconsin Examiner, October 14.

Dane County proposal aiming to protect against PFAS contamination moves forward, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, October 14.

Dane, Sauk counties fund planning for trail connection across Wisconsin River, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, October 13.

Wisconsin lawmakers introduce bill to allow solar leasing, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, October 13.

Water quality panel recommends keeping fluoride in Madison water supply, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, October 13.

Health

Meet the two-person Madison startup that scheduled 70,000 COVID-19 shots Natalie Yahr, CT, October 14.

Food and Sustainability

Madison-area fall farms thrive as pandemic persists, Christina Lorey, Channel3000, October 16.

Schuster's Playtime Farm corn maze, Channel3000

Pick 'n Save converts 3 stores in Dane County to Metro Markets, Barry Adams, WSJ, October 16.

Media, Arts and Culture

Close to Home: Wisconsin Book Festival returns to Madison, Linda Falkenstein, Isthmus, October 14.

Bill Lueders, Open government hero, Judith Davidoff, Isthmus, October 14.

Transportation

Twin brothers form Spring Green bridge research gap between Wall Street, novice investors, Emilie Heidemann, WSJ, October 11.

Development and Housing

Madison creating first ever homeless encampment on Southeast Side, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, October 16.

Neighbor to site of proposed city homeless shelter adds city as defendant in its lawsuit, Ed Treleven, WSJ, October 13.

Madison may spend $2.1 million to expand park, preserve forest on North Side, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, October 12.

Federal dollars flow, but Legislature rejects state aid to address homelessness, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, October 11.

Opinion

Vos' election investigation circus, Dave Cieslewicz, Isthmus, October 14.

Don't be fooled by Republicans' election circus, Ruth Coniff, Wisconsin Examiner, October 11.

Politics and Voting

AG Josh Kaul calls election subpoenas unlawful, urges end to 'fake investigation,' Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, October 12.

Democratic Senate candidate Sarah Godlewski puts $1 million of her own money into race, Scott Bauer, Associated Press, October 12.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin PSC awards $100 million in federal pandemic relief to fund broadband expansion, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, October 15.

Tony Evers issues formal apology for Indian boarding schools, Scott Bauer, Associated Press, October 12.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Fitchburg-based Spanish Learning Center wants students to love language, Natalie Yahr, CT, October 16.

Dane, Sauk counties share $4 million investment to connect trails over Wisconsin River, Abigail Becker, CT, October 14.

Middleton looks to tighten up loose laws for chickens, Logan Wroge, WSJ, October 13.