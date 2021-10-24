Madison Commons Media Digest, October 24, 2021

COVID-19

Madison schools see 39 new COVID-19 cases, 152 quarantines over past week, Scott Girard, Capital Times, October 20.

Madison and Dane County

Federal aid helps Madison budget in short term, Abigail Becker, CT, October 21.

Madison and Dane County consider focused effort to address surge of gun violence, Dean Mosiman, Wisconsin State Journal, October 20.

Madison police get 2 federal grants totaling $250,000-plus for community-oriented policing, Jeff Richgels, WSJ, October 20.

Dane County to consider additional $23 million for jail project, Abigail Becker, CT, October 20.

Madison names two finalists for first independent police monitor, Chris Rickert, WSJ, October 20.

Madison Fire Chief Steven Davis says he is retiring April 1, Jeff Richgels, WSJ, October 20.

Community

Madison woman finishes marathon in 50th state–shortly after her 70th birthday, Molly DeVore, WSJ, October 22.

Madison Public Library launches Native American Storyteller-in-Residence program, Molly DeVore, WSJ, October 19.

Goodman Center begins Thanksgiving dinner basket registration, Molly DeVore, WSJ, October 18.

Education

La Follette students plan Sexual Assault Awareness Week, Scott Girard, CT, October 22.

Fights amid crowd of 100-plus students, parents outside East High bring 10-plus officers, Madison police say, Jeff Richgels, WSJ, October 22.

2020-21 Wisconsin student assessments featured high opt-out rate, Scott Girard, CT, October 21.

Madison schools see 442-student drop in enrollment, Scott Girard, CT, October 18.

UW-Madison renewing contract with online exam software company that's drawn criticism, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, October 21.

Higher Education

UW-Madison launches center for DREAMers to support states undocumented young adults, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, October 19.

Environment

Judge leaning toward blocking Wisconsin wolf hunt, Todd Richmond, Associated Press, October 22.

Conservation Fund to preserve 70,000 acres of northern Wisconsin forest, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, October 20.

UW study finds climate change doesn't lead to more lake algae, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, October 18.

Health

Epic Systems researchers find 1 in 5 seniors takes a medication they likely shouldn't, Natalie Yahr, CT, October 21.

Food and Sustainability

Ale Asylum owners toasting company's imminent sale and seamless flow of beer, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, October 22.

Arts and Culture

A celebration of literature at the Wisconsin Book Festival, Channel3000, October 23.

Even without an opening, Madison's new youth arts center is bustling, Gayle Worland, WSJ, October 22.

Business

Leaked recording of Epic president reinforces employees doubts about commitment to diversity, Natalie Yahr, CT, October 20.

Development and Housing

Madison City Council OKs $5.75 M for 3 housing projects with majority lower-cost units, Logan Wroge, WSJ, October 20.

Madison Plan Commission approves converting HotelRed near Camp Randall to housing, Emily Hamer, WSJ, October 19.

Opinion

Madison cops need to be more open, Dave Cieslewicz, Isthmus, October 21.

Wisconsin's election investigation is a sham, Carousel Bayrd, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, October 20.

Politics and Voting

Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but cities benefited most, Chris Rickert, WSJ, October 24.

No findings of fraud, but Wisconsin legislative election audit questions some of the guidance clerks relied on in 2020, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, October 23.

Just how partisan are the GOP 'nonpartisan' maps? Melanie Conklin, Wisconsin Examiner, October 21.

Adam Jarchow will run for Wisconsin AG–and he hopes other conservatives will join him, Jesse Opoien, CT, October 21.

Republicans unveil proposed redistricting maps based largely on existing boundaries, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, October 21.

Robin Vos says requests for public documents are an effort to 'torpedo' election investigation, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, October 21.

Mandela Barnes leads Democrats in fundraising for Senate race, Associated Press, October 18.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin Senate approves GOP-backed abortion bills, longer work hours for teenagers, Todd Richmond, Associated Press, October 21.

Wisconsin closed out last fiscal year with record $2.588 billion surplus on hand, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, October 21.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Preserving a community fixture in Arena, Tahleel Mohiedin, Channel3000, October 24.

$1.5 million donation to Boys & Girls Clubs to fund Fitchburg trade school, Lucas Robinson, WSJ, October 22.

Blue Mound volunteer group alleges DNR threats, cover-up in dispute over snowmobile trail, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, October 21.