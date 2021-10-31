Madison Commons Media Digest, October 31

Education

La Follette students walk out to support sexual assault survivors, call for district action, Elizabeth Beyer, Wisconsin State Journal, October 30.

8 Madison School District teachers sought COVID-19 accommodation, 5 were denied, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, October 28.

East High School principal out following week of student protests, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, October 27.

Proposal would add early literacy screening, intervention for Wisconsin public schools, Scott Girard, Capital Times, October 25.

Dane County budget amendments would boost raises for lowest earners, essential workers, Emily Hamer, WSJ, October 27.

Dane County to consider adding $4.25M to budget for addressing homelessness, Emily Hamer, WSJ, October 27.

Madison committee rejects police budget cuts to fund mental health first responders, Emily Hamer, WSJ, October 26.

COVID-19

University of Wisconsin campuses will follow federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, October 28.

Higher Education

Job and salary student for UW staff brings new pay ranges and some worries, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, October 30.

President of Edgewood High School Announces plan to retire in June 2022, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, October 27.

UW-Madison's endowment grew 29% during pandemic, a record 1-year gain, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, October 26.

Sharing Black activism experiences at UW-Madison, Madison365 Staff, October 25.

UW-Madison turns to real estate development as new potential revenue source, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, October 25.

Community

Madison nonprofit brings door-to-door eye exams to rural India, Pamela Cotant, WSJ, October 25.

Environment

City, county eye Yahara Hills Golf Course for future landfill, with focus on reuse, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, October 30.

Online mapping tool aims to pinpoint environmental inequities, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, October 30.

As utilities invest billions in solar, Wisconsin workers seek bigger share of jobs, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, October 27.

Food and Sustainability

A fish monger realizes his dream as seafood comes to Monroe Street, Barry Adams, WSJ, October 29.

Arts and Culture

Making music happen with the Salon Piano Series, Gayle Worland, WSJ, October 30.

Transportation

Delta Air Lines returning non-stop flights between Madison and Reagan National Airport in Washington, Jeff Richgels, WSJ, October 27.

Madison critical for high-speed rail service between Chicago, Twin Cities, feds say, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, October 26.

Business

Madison's UJAMAA Business Network aims to empower entrepreneurs of color, Emilie Heidemann, WSJ, October 29.

Development and Housing

Mayor, City Council members want to permit more backyard cottages and 'granny flats', Dean Mosiman, WSJ, October 29.

Madison takes big step toward major remake of public housing on 'the Triangle', Dean Mosiman, WSJ, October 27.

Madison picks operators for its first homeless encampment on Southeast Side, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, October 27.

Politics and Voting

Redistricting in Madison and Dane County, Carousel Bayrd, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, October 29.

Wisconsin advocacy group wants against voting-rights restrictions after election fraud allegations, Adam Rogan, WSJ, October 29.

Madison acted reasonably in not allowing access to ballots, Legislature's attorneys say, Chris Rickert, WSJ, October 28.

'Wrong, immoral, and anti-democratic'–Wisconsin's voting maps get a public hearing, Ruth Coniff, Wisconsin Examiner, October 29.

Robin Vos says Gableman election investigation may seek additional subpoenas, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, October 27.

Senate Republicans use audit report as basis for yet another election investigation, Henry Redman, Wisconsin Examiner, October 26.

Wisconsin

GOP bill would mean higher property taxes for Madison homeowners, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, October 26.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

3000 attend Baraboo district's annual meeting, raise school board salaries at contentious meeting, Susan Endres for WSJ, October 28.

Judge delays construction of contested Blue Mound snowmobile trail, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, October 28.

Janesville School District hit by suspected ransomware attack, Jeff Richgels, WSJ, October 25.