Madison Commons Media Digest, November 7, 2021

Top Stories

'Better than Christmas': Excitement, relief as Madison area kids receive first COVID vaccine doses, Scott Girard, Capital Times, November 4.

COVID-19

Conservative Wisconsin law firm sues to block White House vaccine, testing rules, Jack Kelly, CT, November 4.

Public Health Madison and Dane County to begin vaccinating young children within a week, Lucas Robinson, Wisconsin State Journal, November 3; COVID-19 vaccine to be ready for younger children later this week, Associated Press, November 2.

Madison and Dane County

Dane County committee adds money for homelessness, raises to $754.6M budget, Logan Wroge, WSJ, November 4.

Madison City Council adopts new map for aldermanic districts, Logan Wroge, WSJ, November 3.

Future of $23M for Dane County Jail project in doubt as some call funds 'premature', Emily Hamer, WSJ, November 3.

Community

'We are so deeply rooted in our community': Briarpatch Youth Services celebrates 50 years, David Dahmer, Madison365, November 3.

UW police seek hate crime charges against Madison man for alleged attack on Asian student, Jeff Richgels, WSJ, November 3.

A 1,200-year-old dugout canoe is raised from Lake Mendota, Barry Adams, WSJ, November 3.

Education

Madison East Senior charged with sexual assault that rocked school district, Lucas Robinson, WSJ, November 6; East High commits to addressing student needs following protests, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, November 4.

Madison School Board to vote on field trip policy updates, following hidden camera fallout, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, November 2.

Higher Education

UW-Madison student voter turnout rose in 2020 election despite COVID-19 obstacles, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, November 3.

Environment

Dane County requires more public reporting on PFAS contamination, Emily Hamer, WSJ, November 5.

Regulators approve $370M natural gas storage project despite concerns of fossil fuel investment, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, November 5.

Howl: Will Wisconsin ever make peace with wolves? Or will vengeance prevail? Ron Seely, Isthmus, Nov. 4.

Tamara Thomsen catalogues Wisconsin's marine history from the bottom of the lakes, Todd Milewski, WSJ, November 4.

MGE plans to swap coal for gas draws mixed reviews, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, November 3.

Proposed 'green' cemetery in mega-subdivision north of Lake Mendota stirs mixed feelings, Logan Wroge, WSJ, November 2.

Food and Sustainability

Madison-based K and C Bakery is a pandemic passion project, Nicole Haase, CT, Nov. 7.

Arts and Culture

With rag-tag determination, 'The Amateurs' takes on God, theater–and a pandemic, Gayle Worland, WSJ, November 5.

Transportation

Bus Rapid Transit: Fewer routes faster service, no transfer points: Madison's Bus Rapid Transit promises big changes, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, November 7; City Council members seek alternatives to BRT on Capitol Square and State Street, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, November 5; Beyond Bus Rapid Transit: Complete redesign of Madison Metro routes is coming, Dylan Brogan, Isthmus, November 4.

Riders pumped over Madison park addition, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, November 5.

New shared bus and bike lane comes to West Washington Avenue, Lucas Robinson, WSJ, November 4.

Sports

Why Madison Edgewood football was forced to forfeit season and why it is suing to keep playing, Ed Treleven, WSJ, November 5.

Forward Madison FC changes 'multi-year vision,' fires Carl Craig after 1 season as coach, Todd Milewski, WSJ, November 4.

Business

American Girl Dolls join the National Toy Hall of Fame, Gayle Worland, WSJ, November 5.

Madison Region Economic Partnership unveils broadband speed-testing tool, Emilie Heidemann, WSJ, November 5.

Housing and Development

Madison may use hotel to shelter some homeless now camping at Reindahl Park, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, November 5.

30 tiny shelters start to go up in Madison's first homeless camp, Emily Hamer, WSJ, November 2.

Opinion

'Granny flats' are one part of the solution to Madison's affordable housing crisis, CT, Nov. 3.

Politics and Voting

The Cap Times Partisan Voter Index, Jack Kelly, CT, Nov. 2.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin wheel taxes have tripled over the past four years, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, November 3.

Anti-critical race theory focus fails in Wisconsin school board recall election, Heather Hollingsworth, AP, November 3; Mequon-Thiensville School Board recall fails, Henry Redman, Wisconsin Examiner, November 2.

Vel Phillips statue approved for State Capitol, Ayomi Wolff, Madison365, November 2; Committee gives final approval for Vel Phillips statue on Capitol grounds, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, November 2.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

'We're so blessed': How Mt. Hope rallied around a women after tragedy, Anna Hansen, Channel3000, November 6.

Mt. Horeb mural seeks to normalize conversations about mental health, Channel3000, November 6.