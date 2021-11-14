Madison Commons Media Digest, November 14, 2021

Madison and Dane County

Madison clerk responds to subpoena for 2020 election records, Jesse Opoien, Capital Times, November 12.

Madison City Council approves 2022 budget, Nicholas Garton, CT, November 12; Madison City Council adopts 2022 budget, adds $51 in taxes to average home, Logan Wroge, Wisconsin State Journal, November 11.

2022 Madison City and Dane County budgets explained, Carousel Bayrd, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, November 10.

COVID-19

UW-Madison tells all employees to get vaccinated, citing Biden's federal vaccine mandate, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, November 11.

UW Health requires COVID-19 vaccination for transplant patients, Dave Wahlberg, WSJ, November 11.

Community

An affordable housing crisis: Afghan refugees in Madison, Naomi Kowles, Channel3000, November 13; Afghans grapple with loss, hope as they prepare to leave Fort McCoy, Emily Hamer, WSJ, November 14.

End Time Ministries honors 30 US military veterans at early Veteran's Day Celebration, David Dahmer, Madison365, November 11.

Education

Madison Diocese prohibits COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children at its schools, churches, Chris Rickert, WSJ, November 11.

Madison police chief, MMSD head call for community support in wake of East High fights, Scott Girard, CT, November 8.

Environment

Boom cycle: Economic recovery, home deliveries fuel demand for recycled materials, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, November 14.

Fight over US wolf protections heads to federal courtroom, Matthew Brown, Associated Press, November 11.

Food and Sustainability

Dane County Farmers' Market ends season on the Square: Where to find vendors this winter, Christina Lorey, Channel 3000, November 14.

Longtime Dane County Farmers' market honey vendor handed off to next generation, Logan Wroge, WSJ, November 14.

Olive oil in wine bottles? Saffi Foods pursues zero waste, Natalie Yahr, CT, November 13.

Arts and Culture

Climate change through an artist's lens, Gayle Worland, WSJ, November 11.

"Silent Spikes" explores history of Chinese transcontinental railroad workers, David Dahmer, Madison365, November 8.

Transportation

Public comments mixed as Madison City Council considers BRT route, Jesse Opoien, CT, November 10.

Business

Dane County employers make slow process on diversity, inclusion, Emilie Heidemann, WSJ, November 14.

Middleton's Spectrum Brands reports net income of $50.2M in fourth quarter, Emilie Heidemann, WSJ, November 11.

Development and Housing

Operator says city's tiny house shelters need more insulation before homeless move in, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, November 14.

Developer wants to raze 9 buildings for 6-story Downtown housing project, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, November 11.

Opinion

Workers standing up for themselves amid obscene corporate profits, Julie Keown-Bomar, CT, November 7.

Politics and Voting

Robin Vos downplays Sen. Ron Johnson's urging that GOP leaders take over elections in Wisconsin, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, November 11; Gableman offers few details about Wisconsin election review at hearing, Jack Kelly, CT, November 11; Senate Republicans issue subpoena for Madison election documents, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, November 11; Wisconsin Senate Republicans subpoena Madison clerk for election records, Jesse Opoien, CT, November 10.

Wisconsin Assembly approves GOP redistricting plan; Evers veto near-certain, Jack Kelly and Jesse Opoien, CT, November 10.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin taxes as share of income dropped more than most states over past 20 years, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, November 11.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Hooper unveils $60 million campus in DeForest, Barry Adams, WSJ, November 14.

Maple Bluff police dog to retire from force after six years of service, Lucas Robinson, WSJ, November 11.

'Paradigm shift' to help Portage public schools improve proficiency, Susan Endres for WSJ, November 10.