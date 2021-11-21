Madison Commons Media Digest, November 21, 2021

Top Stories

'Really overwhelming': First residents move into tiny shelters in Madison just ahead of winter, Dean Mosiman, Wisconsin State Journal, November 20.

COVID-19

Unvaccinated 15 times more likely to die from COVID-19 in Wisconsin, Dave Wahlberg, WSJ, November 16.

Madison and Dane County

Touting transparent process, Dane County Board approves new redistricting map, Allison Garfield, Capital Times, November 20.

Madison police oversight board mulls thousands of dollars in honorarium payment for director, members, Chris Rickert, WSJ, November 20.

Madison Fire Department expects new fire chief to be chosen in March, Lucas Robinson, WSJ, November 19.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi signs 2022 budget, Emily Hamer, WSJ, November 17.

Parisi pressures Dane County Board to move forward on stalled jail project with 'hybrid' options, Allison Garfield, CT, November 17.

'A process of deep reflection': Will Madison Police act on new police recommendations? Dylan Brogan, Isthmus, November 18; Madison police escalated tensions during 2020 protests, report finds, Allison Garfield, CT, November 16.

Community

Freedom Inc. hosts Madison 'community speak out' on Rittenhouse acquittal, Kayla Huynh, CT, November 20; Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty verdict: Wisconsin reacts, Kayla Huynh and Allison Garfield, CT, November 19.

Madison Transgender Day of Remembrance rally Saturday, Scott Girard, CT, November 19.

Goodman Community Center seeking donations to feed 4,000 families for Thanksgiving, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, November 16.

Eight community organizations awarded grants to improve maternal and infant health outcomes for Black mothers and babies, Madison365 Staff, November 15.

Education

Madison School District exceeded expectations in 2020-21, state says, Scott Girard, CT, November 16.

Madison School Board eyes formation of school safety and ad hoc committee to address violence, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, November 16.

Parents respond to call for community support at Madison East High, Scott Girard, CT, November 15.

Higher Education

UW-Madison extends campus mask mandate to January 15, Lucas Robinson, WSJ, November 18.

UW-Madison responds to Kleefisch, Vos attacks on sexual violence prevention course, Kayla Huynh, CT, November 18.

70 UW System students win $7,000 scholarships for getting COVID-19 vaccine, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, November 17.

Environment

DNR scraps groundwater protection effort, rulemaking process blamed, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, November 19.

Solar opponents say utilities, developers exploiting legal loophole, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, November 17.

Health

Epic COVID vaccine passport tool now available to around 70 million patients, Natalie Yahr, CT, November 15.

Food and Sustainability

Madison East students open outdoor food pantry, accessible 24/7, Scott Girard, CT, November 20.

Labor and Business

Lucrative construction jobs turn students' head at Madison career fair, Natalie Yahr, CT, November 18.

Why are so many Americans quitting? 7 Wisconsinites give their reasons, Natalie Yahr, CT, November 16.

Doyenne business showcase highlights group's evolution to support women post-COVID, Emilie Heidemann, WSJ, November 15.

Housing and Development

Oliv Madison downtown development plan gets green light from City Council, Nicholas Garton, CT, November 18.

Developer revised plans for big redevelopment that saves historic Wonder Bar, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, November 18.

Madison City Council approves sheltering homeless in Far East Side hotel, Logan Wroge, WSJ, November 17.

Use of financially troubled hotel to house homeless derails plan for low-income housing, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, November 16.

Politics and Voting

Dane County Board adopts new, nonpartisan map for voting districts, Emily Hamer, WSJ, November 19.

Madison to require poll workers to be vaccinated, prompting GOP criticism, Lucas Robinson, WSJ, November 18.

Evers vetoes Republican-drawn Wisconsin voting maps, Jack Kelly, CT, November 18.

State Rep. David Bowen is third to enter Democratic race for lieutenant governor, Associated Press, November 18.

Madison City Clerk responds to Republican subpoena requests, Henry Redman, Wisconsin Examiner, November 15.

Wisconsin

Bipartisan bill would reduce cannabis possession penalties in some cities, increase fines in Madison, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, November 17.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Chad Lewis brings his Wisconsin folklore talk to Sun Prairie, Gena Kittner for WSJ, November 20.

Waunakee caps off perfect season with a division 2 state championship, Zach Hanley, Channel3000, November 19.

Wild elk spotted in Columbia County, had come south in September, DNR says, Lucas Robinson, WSJ, November 18.