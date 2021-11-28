Madison Commons Media Digest, November 28, 2021

Top Stories

State Journal Archives

Madison School Board renames Memorial High School after Vel Phillips, Scott Girard, CT, November 22; Madison School Board votes unanimously to change Memorial High School to honor Vel Phillips, Elizabeth Beyer, Wisconsin State Journal, November 23.

COVID-19

111 COVID positives Nov. 17-24 among Madison students, staff, Scott Girard, Capital Times, November 27.

Unvaccinated Madison poll workers can work elections with negative COVID-19 test, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, November 24.

Mask mandate extended in Madison, Dane County through Jan. 3, Allison Garfield, CT, November 23.

Madison and Dane County

Madison seeks further answers to how it could operate a 311 system to answer residents' questions, Logan Wroge, WSJ, November 28.

New members bring conservative views to blue Dane County board, Emily Hamer, WSJ, November 28.

Developer accuses Madison assessor of using candy bars to sway review panel, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, November 24.

Community

Madison nonprofit catalyzes next generation of CEOs, Emilie Heidemann, WSJ, November 28.

Ho-Chunk leader wants to tell the unsanitized stories of his tribe through a history center, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, November 27.

Cap Times' Evjue Foundation announces $839,000 for Madison-area causes, CT, November 24.

Education

Amid 'crisis in staffing', school district offers bonuses to staff, Scott Girard, CT, November 23.

Schools struggle to cover teacher absences amid worker shortage and pandemic, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, November 22.

Higher Education

Madison College legal clinic removes education, employment barriers for students, community, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, November 27.

UW System hires presidential search firm involved in 2 problematic hires elsewhere, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, November 23.

Environment

Madison West students tackle climate change with simulator activity, Scott Girard, CT, November 26.

Scraps to compost in 24 hours; Madison College digester diverts waste, cuts emissions, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, November 25.

Regulators approve MGE rate hike; average household to pay $7.50 more for electricity gas, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, November 24.

Food

Madison baker to appear on Food Network's gingerbread competition, Andrea Behling, Madison Magazine, November 27.

Media, Arts and Culture

Photo by Ruthie Hauge

Lee Enterprises adopts 'poison pill' as it weighs Alden takeover offer, Lee Huguelet, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, November 25.

Meet five Latinx artists changing the face of Madison, Lindsay Christians, CT, November 24.

Labor and Business

American Girl founder gives $1 million for Madison's Black Business Hub, Natalie Yahr, CT, November 23.

Latino Academy seeks $9.7 million to train truck drivers, Natalie Yahr, CT, November 22.

Housing and Development

Group calls for Madison to postpone December closure of Reindahl Park encampment, Emily Hamer, WSJ, November 25; Judge declines to bar Madison from opening homeless shelter at former business, Ed Treleven, WSJ, November 23.

Plan commission okays 386-unit Oliv Madison project, Nicholas Garton, CT, November 25.

Evictions, housing insecurity in Wisconsin become a 'slow boil' of crises ahead of winter, Henry Redman, Wisconsin Examiner, November 23.

Opinion

Of course the Rittenhouse verdict was wrong, John Nichols, CT, November 23.

American Transmission: Money for Nothing, Dave Cieslewicz, Isthmus, November 22.

Politics and Voting

Gov. Tony Evers faces headwinds in 2022 mid-terms, Craig Gilbert, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Nov. 23.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin farmland values up 10% in past year, Associated Press, November 28.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Fitchburg considers renaming City Hall after Frances Huntley-Cooper, first Black mayor, Emily Hamer, WSJ, November 23.

Sun Prairie School District puts wellness on front burner, Pamela Cotant, WSJ, November 22.

McFarland curler Matt Hamilton earns another trip to the Winter Olympics, Andrew Stem, Omaha World Herald, Nov. 22.