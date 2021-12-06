Madison Commons Media Digest, December 5, 2021

Top Stories

Madison Police report shows racial disparities

Meredith Opie, Madison Commons, Nov. 29, 2021

A Madison report revealed that nearly half of incidents of police force are directed at Black residents, despite making up 9% of the Madison population. Chief Barnes believes these biases exist both inside and outside of the police force.

Madison mayor, attorney hit back at Michael Gableman’s 2020 review

Allison Garfield and Jack Kelly, The Capital Times, Dec. 3, 2021

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich respond to threats of jail time by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman over a review of the state’s 2020 presidential election.

Community

First United Methodist church delivers hope downtown

Nicole Herzog, Madison Commons, Nov. 29, 2021

Volunteers from UW-Madison’s Social Justice Hub came together to assemble over 120 emergency food packages and 75 hygiene kits for Madison’s homeless population to promote community building.

Wisconsin health officials confirm first case of Omicron COVID-19 variant

Jaymes Langrehr, Channel3000, Dec. 4, 2021

Public health officials identify a Wisconsin wedding for the spread of the omicron Covid-19 variant to at least five people in Northern California. This was unrelated to the first confirmed case of the Omicron variant detected in Wisconsin from a resident of Milwaukee County who had recently traveled from South Africa.

'Like its own town': North Side Latino residents face blooming community, stifled development

Lucas Robinson, Wisconsin State Journal, Dec. 4, 2021

The North Side has become a growing cultural enclave for Madison's Latino community in recent years, yet residents face challenges in slow economic development and access to adequate housing and transportation.