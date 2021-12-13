Madison Commons Media Digest, December 12, 2021

Top Stories

New Wisconsin laws aim to prevent backlog of sexual assault kits, support survivors

Juliana Tornabene, NBC 15, Dec. 6, 2021

Gov. Tony Evers signed two pieces of legislation, Senate Bill 94 and Senate Bill 71, to make the current method of tracking and testing sexual assault kits more efficient, improving transparency and accountability for survivors

Exact Sciences donates a half million dollars to Urban League’s Black Business Hub project

Jaymes Langrehr, Channel3000, Dec. 9, 2021

Exact Science announced a $500,000 donation for the construction of the future Black Business Hub, a four-story, 76,000-square foot building project that will help connect Madison's Black community to career opportunities and support entrepreneurs of color.

Community

What the Sun Prairie High School split means for student athletes

Andrew Balko, Madison Commons, Dec. 7, 2021

The opening of Sun Prairie West High School in fall 2022 will allow greater opportunities for student athletes, including more opportunities for playing time and student leadership. Despite these benefits, some have concerns on how the teams will adjust.

Layoffs at Madison video game studio Raven Software trigger walkout

Natalie Yahr, The Capital Times, Dec. 7, 2021

Forty-five employees of Raven Software, a video game studio based in Madison, staged a walkout last Friday in protest of upcoming mass layoffs of its quality assurance team. The workers also demanded improved working conditions after previous allegations of harassment and discrimination.

Madison city council bans cat declawing

Logan Reigstad, Channel3000, Dec. 8, 2021

Madison Common Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to ban the declawing of cats in a new city ordinance supported by the Madison Cat Project and the Humane Society of the United States.