Common Ground with…Chris Nass

Chris Nass is a member of the Libertarian Party of Dane County who often works at the party’s booth at the Dane County Farmers’ Market on Saturdays. His goal is to educate the public on their choices and how, in his view, current politicians are taking away from their personal freedoms every day.

By working at the farmers’ market, he seeks to inform the public that they do not have to put up with politicians who do not have their best interests at heart, and that everyday people have the ability to fight back.

Nass believes that, most importantly, people should be volunteering in their communities and helping their neighbors, rather than waiting for the government to intervene.

What do you think is the biggest challenge our community faces?

I think the biggest challenge today is that the people keep voting for politicians who write more bad laws than good, and then they don’t even enforce the good laws. They just write more bad laws. So that’s where today, the biggest problem is — more laws aren’t going to make things better. More laws just pick more winners and losers. And the way we really want to improve society is to treat everybody equally.

What do you wish people in our community understood better?

That they need to do more community service. So, I’m not just here telling people about the Libertarian party. I’m here telling people about doing community service for the Special Olympics. I also do [community service] for the Lions Club. I do [community service] for other groups as well as my church. So I think that today, everybody is just sitting at home watching people do things, rather than getting up off their seat and doing things [themselves].

What is one change you would make if you could that would make life better for people in our community?

I would make it better by…everybody needs to go to the school system every day. I really think public school is owned by the whole community, and so everybody should go to school every day.

What in our community gives you hope?

So, again, I work with children with special needs, adults with special needs, and I see that there are people who care about them. That gives me hope, and I see my own son and my children have not given up hope.