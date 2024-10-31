Crafting connection: How Hanna Brettner’s State Street jewelry stand became a beacon of joy

Lia Kerrigan drags her finger across the blue marble stone dangling from her neck.

“I bought it freshman year. People know me for wearing it,” the fourth-year student said. “I think Hanna found it at some sort of art sale in a completely different country.”

Amid the chaos of Madison’s State Street, Hanna Brettner has carved out a small oasis of serenity. Adorned with a web of colorful gems and beads, Brettner’s jewelry stand serves not just as a tranquil pause in time, but as an invitation to learn and connect.

Throughout the years, Brettner has made a name for herself in the Madison community, preaching creativity, history, sustainability and, above all, connection.

Brettner and her dog, Snoopy Lion, have established their usual spot on the corner of State Street where they sell one-of-a-kind handmade jewelry pieces — bracelets, earrings, necklaces and rings — made with antique components she collected during her far-flung travels.

However, the jewelry is not what motivates Brettner to keep returning to her stand.

“It’s the face to face interactions that keep me out here each day,” she said.

Brettner has curated a life that thrives on human connection and finding joy in the little things.

Brettner grew up in the suburbs of Illinois, in a house which she described as “a promotion of art.” Her mother, Mira, always encouraged Brettner and her siblings to express themselves in whatever artistic ways they could.

Brettner speaks highly of her late mother, describing her as her inspiration and spiritual guide. Mira, a name referring to goddess of healing, is who Brettner credits for her artistic endeavors, her world travel and her spirituality.

For several years, Brettner traveled with her band, Mideast Salsa, across North Africa and the Mediterranean. During her travels she focused on the importance of not only embracing culture, but expressing it. While abroad, her band performed different songs representing the culture of whatever region they performed in. Brettner, serving as a lead singer, sang in Hebrew and Arabic — both languages she learned while living in the Middle East.

“We need to know that we are not just random,” Brettner said with her hands over her heart, “but that we are part of a historical continuum.”

After moving to Madison as a single mother and being out of work for a few years, a friend introduced Brettner to jewelry making. After 37 years, she has mastered her craft.

Each day that she spends connecting with students and locals is another affirmation to her ideal that connection with those around us is of the highest importance.

“I feel sorry for people who work at home with their computer,” she said. “I don’t think that’s healthy.”

Keen on artistic expression, Brettner has also used her talents to assist other passionate individuals. Melina Zarboulas, president of The Vault, a UW–Madison club exploring the business of fashion, reached out to Brettner last year for help with the club’s fashion show.

“Trusting a student club is hard; I can understand why people would be hesitant to do big favors for a bunch of college kids,” said Zarboulas. “But Hanna quickly was sold. We showed her our look book, and she immediately had ideas.”

Brettner lent several unique pieces to the fashion club, such as earrings made from the fabric of a World War II-era Japanese kimono and a necklace composed of parts of piano keys from Mexico.

To this day, Zarboulas continues to stop by or wave hello to Brettner and Snoopy Lion.

In embracing her boundless creativity and passion for connection, Brettner proves that age is merely a number, confidently declaring herself “the world’s oldest living teenager,” inspiring others to celebrate their own journeys of learning and self-expression.