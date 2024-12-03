Donate to Madison Commons Today for Giving Tuesday

Hello, Madison Commons friends!

Please consider donating to Madison Commons during Giving Tuesday today. We need to raise about 75% of our budget outside of the university’s coffers. All of your donation goes directly to running the site, primarily to pay for student interns and community members who contribute content.

Visit go.wisc.edu/supportmadisoncommons to donate.

Madison Commons is one of the oldest hyperlocal news outlets that is run within a School of Journalism & Mass Communication, founded two decades ago. We are a laboratory for finding new ways for journalists to connect with communities, to report from within communities, as opposed to about communities. Next semester, for example, we will work on a repository of information and resources, along with stories about its history in Madison, of low-income housing, tenant and landlord rights and wrongful evictions, culminating in an event in April.

Your donation today will be matched by Publisher Sue Robinson (up to $1,000). Thank you for considering Madison Commons among the myriad of worthy organizations.