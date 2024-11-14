Kenz Ladd is transforming the lives of others through faith.

Kenz Ladd walks with a strong confidence, her bright smile leading the way as she reaches out for a hug.

She’s bubbly and outgoing, radiating warmth that instantly puts others at ease. There’s a contagious energy about her, and every gesture, laugh and word of hers is filled with purpose. Whether she’s greeting students at a weekly Young Life gathering or catching up over coffee, Ladd is fully present and eager to connect.

Ladd’s enthusiasm is rooted in her journey, one that began with uncertainty and self-discovery.

As the area director of Young Life Dane County, Ladd is an example of the transformative power of faith and community. From her childhood, where faith was more of an afterthought, to becoming a guiding source for students seeking spiritual connection, Ladd’s story consists of growth, resilience and a committed belief in the importance of relationships.

Growing up in the suburbs of Chicago, Ladd had a complex relationship with religion. Her parents both came from Catholic backgrounds and chose to distance themselves from organized faith.

As a result, faith was not a part of her upbringing, and it wasn’t until her senior year of high school that she encountered the concept of God. After reconstructive surgery for a bone tumor in her ankle, Ladd found herself lost and searching for identity beyond athletics. It was her high school athletic trainer who introduced her to God. That marked the beginning of her faith journey, a path that would shape herself and career.

At Austin Peay State University, Ladd became actively involved with Young Life, a nonprofit that seeks to connect young people with God through friendship and mentorship. However, as she navigated her newfound faith, she faced challenges with the intersection of her beliefs and her family. Her parents, who valued social gatherings and a carefree lifestyle, often reacted with confusion and concern when Ladd made choices aligned with her faith.

“They blamed that on me being a Christian and got really offended,” Ladd said. Despite these tensions, Ladd remained committed to her journey.

Eventually, her role in Young Life evolved from participant to leader. Ladd was initially hesitant to take on leadership, but her mentors encouraged her to embrace her natural inclination to help others.

Now, as the area director overseeing multiple campuses, Ladd fosters an environment where students of all backgrounds can openly explore their faith. She encourages kindness, curiosity and a spirit of acceptance. Ladd believes these qualities are foundational to personal and spiritual growth in young people.

“Kenz made an impact on my life when she helped me deal with issues regarding my sophomore year roommate,” said Young Life participant Rachael Mishich. “Typically I react in rage and anger, but after a conversation with Kenz, I was able to change my perspective and it allowed me to find kindness in my heart for someone who never reciprocated that to me.”

“Instead of judgment, let’s be curious about who people are and why they are the way they are,” Ladd said.

Her students look up to her not only for her leadership, but for the genuine passion she brings to her mission of spreading the Gospel.

“Her passion for spreading the message of God is infectious and she does it in a way that feels genuine and inviting,” said Young Life participant Noelle Adler.

As Ladd continues to lead Young Life, her commitment to authenticity and relationship-building remains at the forefront. Her journey from a faithless upbringing to a passionate leader is a testament to the transformative power of community and the impact a single person can have on someone’s life. With each student she mentors, Ladd is sharing faith and cultivating a sense of belonging that can change lives for the better.

“My goal is to meet people where they are, love them as they are and walk alongside them,” Ladd said. “It’s not my job to change them, but to help them see that God is walking with them every step of the way.”

To learn more about Kenz Ladd and the Young Life Dane County community, as well as the organization’s weekly meetings where everyone is welcome, visit https://danecounty.younglife.org/.