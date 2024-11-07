Punk’s not dead, and neither is Madison’s underground scene

For over a century, Bethel Norwegian Lutheran Church, built in the Romanesque Revival style in 1862, served as a place of worship for hundreds of Madison residents.

If you happened upon this historical site on a weekend night in 2024, you’d find something quite different happening in the church. You’d find The Mousetrap, one of Madison’s most esteemed house show venues, with red and purple lights beaming through the arched window, music escaping through the opened doors and kick drumming loud enough to feel it in your gut. You’d also find an energetic and diverse crowd murmuring on the church’s lawn.

Inside, the church’s towering walls are plastered with pride flags, signs and art. Community rules, directions to the first aid kit and tributes to the Black Lives Matter movement and Palestine are also posted.

The crowd moves as a collective body facing the band. As the night progresses, dancing turns into moshing as the sweaty and smiley crowd members deliberately crash into each other.

In 2022, Beck Keller, who also answers to “Bunk” and uses any and all pronouns, opened their home to performers with their friends and brothers, creating The Mousetrap. The Mousetrap provides an inclusive space for people of color and queer communities to enjoy some live music. Local bands, concert-goers and organizers have come to value The Mousetrap as an instrumental part of their lives. The Mousetrap is now attempting to uphold its community values and safety in its new location.

A few years ago, Keller was trying to find his place in Madison’s music community. The 24-four-year-old party host presents themselves as authentically as possible. She’s decorated with every accessory one could think of, all combining to make Keller’s unique style.

“I would like everyone to see something they resonate with,” Keller said, “and that’s how I want my spaces.”

So when Keller felt there wasn’t a space where they could enjoy music as themselves, they made their own.

“Almost 250 people came to the first Mousetrap show ever, which to me says that people were dying to have a music community here,” Keller said.

Since 2022, The Mousetrap has moved locations three separate times. Currently, it occupies the old church – which Keller actually lives in with five other roommates, including his two brothers. On a good night, The Mousetrap gets at least 150 attendees, and on a great night, up to 600.

The first show took place at Keller’s narrow apartment in the Vilas neighborhood. Sheamus Roelle played that show with his band Sheebie. Not long into the outdoor show, it started to pour, so everyone hauled up into the apartment.

“It was downpouring and people didn’t just go home,” Roelle said. “They were still willing to watch music after a hiccup of a 30-minute intermission.”

The Mousetrap crowd’s commitment to music never stopped — and neither did their commitment to each other. Rocki Untz and Amelia Freedman have followed The Mousetrap through every location.

“It’s hard to be in Madison when you’re not a student,” Untz said, explaining how The Mousetrap helped them create a community among a variety of people.

Untz and Freedman value the venue’s inclusivity, open-mindedness and advocacy for its attendees.

“It’s how it [houseshows] should be,” Untz said.

“The crowd in Mousetrap, it’s almost like you’re playing with all your friends, but you don’t know them,” Roelle said.

Despite being regulars at The Mousetrap, Roelle and his band always make sure to get in extra practice time before playing the venue.

“We want to be good for the people,” he said, adding that he feels more pressure when he’s playing for a crowd that’s engaged and there for the music.

“It’s all about the music.” Keller said. “The community is a response to the art that is being made.”

Although Bethel Norwegian Lutheran may no longer be a functioning church, it’s still a sacred space for the Madison community.

“This is legit,” Keller said. “The kind of place that’s not giving up music, ever.”