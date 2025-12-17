Collaborative Podcasts

Seeds of Leadership: The podcast by Root 2 Rise, called Seeds of Leadership, highlights the mission and impact of the nonprofit aiming to empower the youth through mentorship, guidance and leadership in schools. Each of these episodes features an individual who has been impacted or involved in the program in some way, sharing their stories, and showcasing the power of supporting young leaders in our community.” Special thanks to Joe Thigpen of Root2Rise with SJMC students Mia Salbego and Maggie Cleary who created this series. Posted with permission from Denise Hanson, director of Root2Rise.

Housing Last: The podcast, Housing Last, features unhoused people and their views on everything from our economic system to how policy decisions can solve housing crises to the mental health crises of our unhoused populations. We want to extend our thanks to the founder of Housing Last, Matvei Mozhaev, and for all the work that Madison Commons reporter and Housing Last collaborator Amelia Geis. Posted with permission from Matvei and Geis.