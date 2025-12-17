Root 2 Rise’s Seeds of Leadership

The podcast by Root 2 Rise, called Seeds of Leadership, highlights the mission and impact of the nonprofit aiming to empower the youth through mentorship, guidance and leadership in schools. Each of these episodes features an individual who has been impacted or involved in the program in some way, sharing their stories, and showcasing the power of supporting young leaders in our community.” Special thanks to Joe Thigpen of Root2Rise with SJMC students Mia Salbego and Maggie Cleary who created this series. Posted with permission from Denise Hanson, director of Root2Rise.

