Common Ground with… Leyri Thais

Originally from Puerto Rico and now based in Milwaukee, Leyri Thais, a student at UW–Madison, initially struggled to find her community in Madison. She felt isolated by the city’s strong party culture — a scene she chose not to engage in. Eventually, Thais found Blackhawk Church, where she now serves as a worship singer. Being part of this community gave her friendships rooted in shared values and meaningful spiritual support. Surrounded by people who truly understand her, she often reflects on how important real connections are—something deeper than just blending into the typical social crowd.

We sat down with Thais to hear her perspective on Madison.

What do you think is the biggest challenge our community faces?

I think the biggest challenge is finding genuine community — especially for people who don’t really fit into Madison’s party scene. A lot of folks quietly struggle with loneliness because they haven’t found groups that match their values or lifestyles. Madison’s social life can sometimes feel exclusive, geared mostly toward nightlife and partying. It can be really tough for newcomers — or honestly, anyone who just doesn’t vibe with that kind of scene. When you don’t feel like you fit in, it starts to wear on you. It’s more than just missing out on social events — it can leave you feeling pretty alone, and that kind of isolation can seriously affect your mental health and daily happiness.

What do you wish people in our community understood better?

I just wish more people realized it’s totally OK if they don’t fit into Madison’s whole party-town vibe. Like, there isn’t one “right” way to live your life or to be social here. Everyone should feel comfortable choosing whatever works best for them — even if it’s not what most people around them are doing. It’s really important to embrace that people enjoy spending their time and building relationships in all sorts of ways. We should aim to create a community where everyone feels free and safe to be their genuine selves without worrying about being judged or left out.

What is one change you would make if you could that would make life better for people in our community?

If I could make one practical change, I’d strengthen ID checks at bars and clubs. Many minors easily get access, and that’s concerning to me. If people actually stuck to the rules more, I think things would feel a lot safer. It could actually help keep younger folks from ending up in risky situations, you know? And it’d probably make it easier for them to make smarter choices.

Honestly, the whole community would feel better — just more respectful overall. Even bars and similar places might start stepping up, making things safer and more welcoming for everyone.

What in our community gives you hope?

The openness and kindness of people here give me hope. Despite our diverse beliefs and lifestyles, I've found Madison residents to be genuinely welcoming and nonjudgmental. Honestly, it just feels good when people are decent to each other. Like, we’re all different, but when you see folks actually trying to connect and be kind, it stands out. That’s the kind of thing that makes Madison feel special to me. It’s not some big dramatic thing — it’s just those little moments that make you think, yeah, we’ve got something good going on here.

This interview is edited for brevity and clarity.