Common Ground with… Zach Locke

Zach Locke, a 24-year-old software developer at Epic, has an unexpected hobby that is a central part of his life in Madison. After moving from St. Louis in 2022, Locke became an integral part of Madison’s vibrant line dancing community. As a lead instructor at Red Rock Saloon, he brings people together through music and movement every Tuesday night.

What do you think is the biggest challenge our community faces?

I think one of the biggest struggles in our community is that it’s just really hard for people to socialize and form connections. I think a lot of the struggle with socializing might still be some residual effect from COVID — people got used to being isolated, and that’s a hard habit to break. There’s kind of this disconnect, and I think a lot of people deal with loneliness or just not feeling like they have a place where they belong. It’s something I especially notice with younger people, whether they’re fresh out of college or even still in school, because meeting people and making friends as an adult can be really tough.

That’s why I think having something like line dancing is so important. It brings together people who might never interact otherwise — people from totally different backgrounds, jobs and stages of life — just because they share a common interest. At Red Rock, for example, you have young college students, people who work in the city, folks from Epic, grad students and even older dancers who have been doing this for 30 years. And while maybe they start out just as dance partners, sometimes those relationships turn into real friendships outside of dancing. It’s kind of crazy to think about, but when you have a space where people can come together for something they enjoy, it makes those connections happen naturally. But hopefully, things like line dancing or any other shared activities are making a positive impact by giving people that opportunity to connect.

What do you wish people in our community understood better?

If I had to pick something, I think I’d want people to understand just how much we all have in common, even when it doesn’t seem like it. It’s so easy to get caught up in what divides us — our political beliefs, our backgrounds, our disagreements — but when you actually step into a space like line dancing, you realize those differences don’t matter as much as you think. I know there are people I dance with every week who I probably wouldn’t agree with on a lot of things, but that doesn’t stop us from enjoying our time together, from laughing, from learning new dances, from supporting each other. And I think that’s something that’s missing in a lot of other areas of life.

Line dancing, in particular, is unique in the way it brings people together — everyone moving in sync, all doing the same steps, facing the same direction. You’re not isolated with just one partner, like in swing dancing, and you’re not in a little bubble with your friends, like at a club. You have to be aware of the people around you, adjust to them and move as a group. That creates a natural sense of connection without the pressure of having to introduce yourself or strike up a conversation. You just end up dancing next to someone new, and over time, those small moments build into friendships.

When you find a shared experience — whether it’s dancing, music or anything else — you start to see people for who they are beyond the labels. And maybe if we could bring that kind of mindset into the rest of our community, we wouldn’t feel as divided as we sometimes do.

What is one change you would make that would make life better for people in our community?

If I had to pick one change, honestly, I think Madison already does a really great job of fostering a strong sense of community. Maybe it’s because it’s a college town, but there’s a real emphasis on making spaces for people to come together. I was just at the Winter Carnival on the lake the other day, and it was packed — everyone was having a great time, and you could strike up a conversation with a stranger, and they’d welcome you right in. That kind of environment is special, and you don’t see it everywhere.

If I had to pick something to improve, I guess I’d love to see a space in Madison that’s more intentionally designed for dancing — a large, open space with a solid wooden floor, something that really supports the social and communal aspects of dance. But even beyond that, when I think about other potential improvements — better parks, more support for small businesses, public works — I feel like Madison is already doing so much in those areas. The city invests in its community, and it shows.

What in our community gives you hope?

What gives me the most hope in our community is the way people here genuinely support and uplift each other. One of the biggest things I’ve noticed since moving to Madison is how open and welcoming people are. When I compare it to where I grew up in St. Louis, it’s a completely different atmosphere. Back there, people stuck to their own circles. There was a sense of community, sure, but it wasn’t as connected — it wasn’t something that actively brought people together in the way Madison does.

Take the farmers’ market, for example — it’s not only a place to buy your groceries; it’s a social event. People chat with vendors, bump into friends and stop to pet each other’s dogs because that’s just the kind of friendly, open environment Madison fosters. That sense of community, of inclusivity, of people looking out for one another—it’s one of my favorite things about living here. And it’s what gives me the most hope for the future.

This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.