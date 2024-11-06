Harris has solid performance in Dane County, but Trump wins Wisconsin

Despite Dane County voters breaking heavily for Vice President Kamala Harris, President-elect Donald Trump won the state of Wisconsin.

Harris earned more than 270,000 votes in Dane County, surpassing the 260,000 votes President Joe Biden won here in 2020, according to Dane County.

Trump narrowed his margin of loss in the county by half a point, gaining over 6,000 more votes than he did in 2020, according to Dane County.

Harris also won Door County, Wisconsin, which has backed the overall winner of the election correctly in the past six elections. That streak will end with the Harris campaign.

“In addition to winning the battleground states of North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, we are now winning in Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, and Alaska, which would result in us carrying at least 315 electoral votes,” Trump said during his victory speech at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night.

During his speech, Trump paused while Vice President-elect JD Vance addressed the crowd, calling Trump’s victory the greatest comeback in American political history.

The Harris campaign announced she would not speak until Wednesday.

With more than 98% of the votes counted, Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin declared victory over Republican Eric Hovde early Wednesday morning. Ballots from a few precincts are still being tabulated, but it appears she will continue her now 12-year tenure representing Wisconsin in the Senate.

The race is expected to be within a one-point margin, allowing Hovde to request a recount if he pays for it, according to the Associated Press.

As of 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, Hovde had not conceded or requested a recount.

Democrat Rep. Mark Pocan, from the 2nd congressional district, won his reelection campaign, picking up a few extra thousand votes this time around. He defeated Republican Erik Olsen with approximately 51 points, the same margin by which he defeated Peter Theron in 2020, according to Dane County.

Wisconsin voters also approved a referendum to change the state’s constitution to tighten language concerning noncitizen voting.

The state constitution will specify that “only” U.S. citizens who are 18 years or older who live in the election district can vote, a change from existing language stating that “every” citizen with the same qualifications could vote.

The city of Madison also passed a referendum to increase annual property tax collections by 7.4% to fund city operations. This will likely increase annual property taxes on average value Madison homes by around $230 annually, according to the Cap Times.

Madison Metropolitan School District residents approved two referendum questions on their ballots. Voters allowed the district to exceed state-mandated limits on tax revenues and granted it access to $507 million in bonds for facility upgrades.

In 2024, voter turnout in Wisconsin reached a high of 73%, slightly surpassing the total from 2020, according to Channel 3000.