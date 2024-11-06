High voter turnout in Dane County coincides with high nerves as polling ends

6:00 p.m. – As the first wave of national polls close, Madison voters continue filling in their ballots at polling places downtown.

Despite the rain, many voters said they had no trouble finding a time to vote.

“I like the aspect of voting in person,” said Ethan Leifman, 21. “I think it’s fun to participate in democracy and all that.”

“It just feels good to be able to physically come and place the vote into the machine and see it getting physically counted, said Kaitlin Durnen, 24. “It definitely feels like you make a difference around here.”

Although many voters experienced an easy evening at the polls, tensions rose as it got closer to Madison polls closing.

“I’m nervous. I want to be hopeful but everything is just saying it’s going to be so close,” Leifman said.

Two women leaving the polls also expressed their uncertainty after casting their ballots.

“We’re nervous,” one woman said. “We’re going to go watch.”

Whether Madison residents are watching the results with friends, watching at a bar or ignoring the news entirely, voters feel uncertain about the high-stakes election.

“I will be teaching a dance class and trying to ignore all thoughts of politics until that ends,” Durnen said.

Despite his nerves, Leifman wants to continue participating in the process.

“I’m going to go watch,” Leifman said. “You know, and probably drink.”