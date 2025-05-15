The heart behind Apex Nutrition

True health goes beyond nutrition—it thrives in the connections we build and in the communities that support us. Apex Nutrition in Middleton, a nutrition bar that serves healthy shakes and energy teas, was created with that vision in mind, providing a space to help people pursue their health, fitness and wellness goals together.

Bringing healthier options to Middleton was how Apex Nutrition owner Cassie Brozak thought she could foster a sense of community. Once she saw a lack of nutritious and easy options in the area, Brozak envisioned a space that not only served healthy options but also inspired customers to adopt a healthier lifestyle in their everyday routines.

“With having more [healthy] options in the area, it gives people the ability to live a healthier lifestyle in an easier way,” Brozak said.

To make healthy eating more accessible, Apex offers a variety of wellness-focused products, from nutrient-packed shakes and energizing teas to protein bowls that provide balanced fuel for busy lifestyles. But Apex goes beyond just nutrition, offering wellness coaching to guide customers in setting achievable health goals, with custom meal plans to match each person’s personalized goals.

Brozak’s passion for health is more than just a business — it's a core part of her daily life. She strives to live and breathe it by making conscious decisions to stay committed to her own health journey while encouraging others to do the same. Helping people embrace nutrition is about showing that small but consistent choices can lead to a sustainable, healthy lifestyle.

“I try to encourage people to not let the busyness get to you, and that you can still have control over things,” Brozak said.

Beyond the shakes and nutrition coaching, Apex was built with a focus on customer service and human connection.

“I had a vision of being able to provide good customer service, that has always been my number one thing. To help people feel seen whether that’s by getting to know their names, or providing them a friendly environment to come back to again and feel like they have a sense of community here,” Brozak said.

Creating a place where individuals aren’t just customers but a part of a movement towards better health and wellness. The friendly environment ensures that whether someone is a seasoned fitness enthusiast or taking their first steps towards a healthier lifestyle, they feel comfortable and supported.

The welcoming atmosphere is exactly what drew in regular customer Amy Morales. While she was originally interested in the products, Morales realized Apex was about more than just nutrition, it was a place to gather with other people.

“Cassie is always super energetic and always welcomes you,” Morales said, “The energy when I come in here is always super positive and bright”

More than just a transaction, Apex has fostered a space where customers engage with one another, forming connections beyond buying the product. Whether chatting with Brozak or interacting with other customers, there’s a real sense of community

Apex’s convenience plays a key role in making healthy choices easier. Morales also highlighted how fast and easy it is to order online and customize preferences, making nutrition easily fit into her routine. “If I have any preferences, there is always a lot of flexibility with that,” Morales said.

While Apex has become a welcoming space for health-conscious individuals, building and sustaining a community focused business hasn’t been without challenges. One of the biggest obstacles Brozak has faced, she said, is reaching new people to let them know Apex is a welcoming place. Social media collaborations and creative outreach, like handing out samples at events, have been key strategies to introduce Apex to new customers, she said.

One of the ways Apex has worked to expand its reach and strengthen its mission is by building relationships beyond its own walls. By partnering with local fitness businesses, Apex extends its impact beyond just its own customers, creating a network of support that encourages healthier living throughout the community. Apex has cultivated partnerships with businesses like Burn Boot Camp and Basecamp Fitness, reinforcing the mission to help people live healthier lives while feeling supported.

These collaborations ultimately build a stronger fitness and wellness ecosystem in Middleton. Instead of businesses operating in isolation, they’re creating a network of support, helping people view health as a holistic practice that includes movement, nutrition and community.

Whether through local partnerships, engaging conversations or just simply offering a space to gather, Apex fosters a culture where wellness feels approachable and sustainable. Looking ahead, Brozak said she wants to continue being creative in the business and go beyond experiences where customers order at a kiosk without interacting with other people.

“Ultimately, I think it's about having the community but also making individuals feel seen because the world is kind of lonely,” she said.

