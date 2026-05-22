Personal Essay: Youth mental health support In school matters

By Tina Martinez

Student mental health is a serious issue, and schools need to do more to support students:

Acting out in class is common, along with students missing school.

Students are choosing to withdraw from activities.

There is a great amount of pressure because most students have a goal to succeed academically, but that also leads to burnout, stress, anxiety and a lack of focus. It’s not always obvious because it’s often overlooked.

Instead of seeing these as discipline problems, schools need to recognize them as signs that students need help. Signs their behavior is showing something under the surface that may be preventable with proper education and training for teachers.

In Wisconsin, almost 60% of students reported experiencing mental health challenges in the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s 2023 Youth Risk Behavior Survey.

Addressing the issue, State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly said: “Our schools have a critical role in addressing the mental health needs of Wisconsin’s children.”

Although some people may argue that schools should focus only on academics, students can’t learn effectively if they are overwhelmed with mental health challenges. This cannot be separate from education; it is a key part of it.

The mental health crisis is not a future problem; it’s happening right now at a speed that teachers can’t keep up with.

The lack of funding, staffing, and proper training all play a role, along with teacher burnout. According to The Education Trust, over 30 million children are affected by underfunded schools every year. High-poverty districts receive 5% less funding than low-poverty districts. And, districts with more students of color receive 16% less funding than predominantly white districts.

Schools must be part of the solution

The DPI’s Get Kids Ahead Initiative provided funding to Wisconsin school districts, including Tribal and charter schools, in 2022 and 2023. This funding has helped build Comprehensive School Mental Health systems that support social and emotional wellbeing of students and staff. Promoting something that is more positive for school culture and implementing based on identified needs.

School districts in Eau Claire partnered with Children’s Wisconsin to provide a full-time therapist for students and staff, as nearly one in four K-12 students in Wisconsin has been diagnosed with a mental or behavioral health condition.

Merrill area public schools have also partnered with community agencies to provide a licensed therapist for students. Creating mental partnerships with universities, local clinics and structured peer support groups during or after school are all great ways to tackle this, but also parent education in mental health support at home is needed as well.

The time to act is now

Research suggests that school-based mental health services are associated with lower suspension rates and improved attendance among students.

We must speak up and demand change if we want the next generation to thrive. Bottom line, early support can change the future of our students.

Mental Health support is not optional; it’s essential, and early intervention has been proven to make a difference. By prioritizing mental health in schools, students stay on track academically.