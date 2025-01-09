Three months on the move: Madison’s BRT system improves commutes and congestion

After years of community discussion and conversations about adding bus rapid transit, Madison’s bus system is hearing one thing after launching BRT: crickets.

The system launched on Sept. 22 after more than three years of public hearings, informational meetings, grants and redesigned routes, and city officials said they’ve received very few complaints following the rollout of the new routes and buses.

The push for a new approach was driven by the steady rise in Madison’s population, which increased by nearly 3% since the 2020 census and has placed pressure on public transportation infrastructure.

Overcrowded buses, time-consuming routes and traffic congestion were among the top complaints the City of Madison sought to address.

Bus rapid transit was meant to address these gaps in Madison’s bus system by providing a more affordable and efficient commute option to ensure all residents could board a bus and reach their destination as quickly as possible.

“We heard loud and clear what the problems were — the new buses were too slow and crowded,” said Mick Rusch, chief development officer of Madison’s Metro Transit. “We dug in and addressed everything the best we could, and I don’t think we could have done this differently.”

The BRT — featuring 100% electric buses with built-in heaters, dedicated lanes, bike racks and ticket machines — is projected to decrease travel times by 20-25% compared to traditional bus routes. The 62 new electric buses are 20 feet longer and can hold over 50% more passengers than the local buses, resulting in a less crowded space for riders.

“This is the biggest project I’ve ever seen, and it’s fascinating to see it working and all coming together,”

Rusch said. “The whole community benefits, so I think our work paid off.”

For Sas Haley, a senior at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the new BRT system has improved her daily commute. A longtime user of Madison’s bus network, she now frequently takes the BRT to her internship, located 15 minutes north of the Capitol.

“It took me 40 minutes to get to my internship with the old bus system,” Haley said. “Now, it takes me 20

minutes, which is great.”

Another benefit of the BRT, according to Haley, is the reduced concern about bus overcrowding, as she no longer has to worry about missing her bus because it is at full capacity.

“The traditional buses were shoulder-to-shoulder crowded, and people couldn’t even get on the bus,”

Haley said. “Now, fewer people are coming on and off, and my bus ride to my internship feels less

crowded compared to the old system.”

Madison’s BRT impact on its community members and students has caught the attention of other Wisconsin cities. Carl Glasemeyer, the Milwaukee Transportation Policy Director of 1000 Friends of Wisconsin, noted that while Milwaukee has implemented its own BRT line, the group is especially optimistic about Madison’s approach.

“Madison is providing good, frequent access to people,” Glasemeyer said. “The BRT system helps people

ensure they can get to a large variety of destinations because there are so many stops and routes. It just

makes sense.”

However, launching the system was not entirely seamless. The BRT encountered several initial challenges, including issues with the bus doors and fare system functioning correctly. The City of Madison is working through those hiccups now.

As for the ride and the buses’ features, Rusch said he has received minimal complaints since opening day.

The 62 new electric buses are 20 feet longer and can hold over 50% more passengers than the local buses, resulting in a less crowded space for riders.

“People like the ride; they think it’s exciting,” Rusch said. “We had families out there taking their kids out just to take a ride and see what it was like. They love the bigger buses.”

With the initial success and additional bus garages to fit the newer buses on the north side of Madison, city officials hope to expand the BRT system’s routes into neighboring areas and place the electric buses on the UW–Madison 80’s campus route within the next three months.

After searching for “every little nook and cranny” where Metro Transit could park buses in the old garages and running out of room, “ now we can expand, which is pretty awesome,” Rusch said. “We want to make campus an easier ride for many people.”