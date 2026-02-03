Addressing housing insecurity through a holistic care model (Collaborative Story)

The United States continues to face a nationwide affordability crisis marked by extraordinary rates of housing insecurity. Communities report difficulty adequately supporting unhoused residents and an overall lack of long-term solutions. Federal budget reductions have limited access to programs intended to support pathways out of housing insecurity. In 2024, not a single community in the United States reported having enough permanent housing to serve every resident experiencing homelessness, according to the 2025 State of Homelessness Report from the National Alliance to End Homelessness.

Holistic care for supporting populations experiencing housing insecurity are greatly in need. Holistic care (or whole person care, as it’s sometimes called) is a provision model built on the acknowledgement of individuals’ different dispositions and needs for overall well-being and health—physical, psychological, emotional and social. Reflecting core principles of holistic care, the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, in its Federal Strategic Plan, identifies expanded access to “meaningful and sustainable employment, education, and other mainstream services, opportunities, and resources” as a central strategy for preventing homelessness.

Homelessness in the U.S. and Dane County

Homelessness in the U.S. is at its highest level since national data collection began. The 2024 Point-in-Time (PIT) count conducted by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development recorded 771,480 people experiencing sheltered or unsheltered homelessness on a single night in January. Researchers attribute the trend to rising housing costs, limited affordable housing supply, discriminatory policies and reduced access to certain federal programs to prevent homelessness in the U.S. Nationwide, for every 100 extremely low-income renter households, only 35 affordable and available rental homes exist, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition. However, things may be looking up in 2026. Key housing and urban development programs such as the Homeless Assistance Grants program may receive increased funding with the finalization of the final fiscal year 2026 spending bill for Transportation, Housing and Urban Development programs.

In Madison and Dane county on a single night in January, an estimated 790 people experienced homelessness according to the 2025 PIT count with vulnerable communities experiencing housing insecurity at a disproportionate rate. 58% of those identified in the 2025 PIT count were people of color, despite comprising only 16% of the county’s population. Nearly one-quarter of those counted were families, representing more than 50 family households without stable shelter on a single winter night.

UW Odyssey Project

In Dane County, organizations such as the UW Odyssey Project—a program at UW–Madison that helps low-income, nontraditional adult students take courses at the university and work toward earning college degrees—are working to support Madison locals through a whole-family approach that emphasizes access to education and long-term stability. This holistic approach aims to help individuals and families navigate housing instability, limited employment opportunities, discrimination and the rising cost of living.

Every year, the Odyssey course enrolls 30 students in a two-semester program. The program’s wraparound services include free tuition, part-time childcare, educational materials and weekly meals. Further, becoming an Odyssey student really means becoming an Odyssey family. Children and grandchildren of Odyssey students can become a part of Odyssey Junior: a weekly literacy and arts enrichment program to encourage the next generation's excitement for learning. Through the post-graduate program, Onward Odyssey, graduates of the Odyssey course become a part of a strong-knit community and form lasting relationships with staff and peers. They are able to access continued support from the program’s advisors and volunteers, financial services, tutoring and more. According to an evaluation conducted by UW-Madison’s LEAD Center, 75% of Odyssey students continue enrolling in college coursework. Thanks to the Odyssey’s always open doors, past students often return to the program’s office to find resources and see familiar faces. Staff with the program recognize students for their ability, despite whatever challenges they face. The program is also exploring expanded mental health support for students and families. The UW Odyssey Project To learn more about the program, visit its website.

Holistic care programs like the UW Odyssey Project inspire community change through education as a pathway to financial stability, intergenerational influence and belonging. The project has developed various initiatives and services with the understanding that students may have a variety of challenging individual circumstances, which can touch on incarceration, safety concerns and more. But with a college degree, students can escape the cycle of poverty and homelessness. Describing her experience with the program, one student said recently, “When I was accepted into the Odyssey Project, I was a homeless single mom with no income or sense of purpose. Now I have a UW bachelor’s degree and stability through employment and starting my own businesses rooted in passion and purpose.”

Local strategies to address housing instability

Communities in Dane County continue to evaluate strategies to reduce housing insecurity now and long-term. According to the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, reducing homelessness typically requires a combination of policy interventions, expanded affordable housing, income support, preventative services and wraparound care. Programs that incorporate holistic care models, such as the UW Odyssey Project, offer one example of how educational support and comprehensive services can create increased stability for families.

Since its founding in 2003, the UW Odyssey Project has supported thousands of students on their journeys to accessing education and overall support. Reflecting on his experience as an Odyssey student, Dillon Dahlk, a recent graduate of the program, wrote: “When I first started this Odyssey, I was possibly at my lowest,” but “with the incredible sense of support and community provided by the Odyssey team… I now see the world and myself in ways I never could have imagined.”

Transformational organizations rooted in uplifting individuals are essential for reducing poverty and housing insecurity in communities. As Dane County works to address rising homelessness, organizations such as Odyssey that combine education, social support and access to resources remain a key part of the local response.

This story is part of our Collaborative Storytelling projects in which we volunteered at The UW Odyssey Project to learn about housing insecurity and youth mental health on the ground level, from a solutions perspective. For this story, UW Odyssey was allowed to see this story before we published it as part of our partnership. However, all of our collaborative stories still undergo an independent fact-checking and editorial process.