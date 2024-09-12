Community Shares Backyard Hero: Ashley Idna

While taking time off work in 2019 to spend quality time with her young children, Lincoln and Maya, Ashley Idna began volunteering at their school Nuestro Mundo, a Spanish immersion charter school in the Madison Metropolitan School District. As a volunteer, Idna has helped out across the organization by supporting teacher appreciation efforts, coordinating other parent volunteers, and serving as president of the school’s parent teacher organization.

A breast cancer survivor, Idna is also passionate about women’s health. In particular, she advocates for women with dense breasts to have access to and coverage of supplemental screening for breast cancer. That’s why, in addition to supporting Nuestro Mundo, she also volunteers with the Wisconsin Cancer Coalition, My Density Matters, and the Breast Cancer Research Advisory Network.

Idna has returned to work as an occupational therapist but continues to volunteer. The time and energy she has contributed to Nuestro Mundo’s Family & School Alliance in particular compelled the organization to nominate her for a Backyard Hero Award.

What about Nuestro Mundo appealed to you? Why did you begin volunteering?

Nuestro Mundo is a rare community run by the most passionate staff and with support from its families. I began volunteering when my son, Lincoln, was in kindergarten because I felt so welcome and was mesmerized by the magical feeling the sense of community brought to all who entered its doors.

What need does Nuestro Mundo fill in the community, and what more would you like to see for filling that need?

Nuestro Mundo is a school that goes beyond typical classroom education and academics. Nuestro Mundo supports every student and their family to succeed with grants and scholarships for transportation to and from school, a food and clothes pantry in the basement, assistance with finding affordable housing, necessary items to fill their homes, and classes to teach adults English and Spanish. It's quite remarkable. If every school and community provided the guidance, love, and support that Nuestro Mundo does, we would be living in a much different society.

What did you find most surprising about volunteering in the nonprofit space?

I was surprised by how dedicated and involved every teacher, support staff person, and family is at Nuestro Mundo. We all have the same goal, that everyone succeeds and feels seen, heard, and valued in the process.

Why do you continue to volunteer? How does it reward you?

I volunteer to continue the magic of Nuestro Mundo so that others can experience it too. The reward I get is the energy and feeling I experience when in the presence of others at Nuestro Mundo.

What gives you hope for the future of Madison?

The students at Nuestro Mundo. I have heard and witnessed so much passion for change and compassion towards others. The thought process and empathy that this generation possesses leave me stunned and excited for what’s to come. Go get ’em, kids! You got this!