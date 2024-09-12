Community Shares Backyard Hero: Fox Coenen

Throughout high school, Fox Coenen led their school’s gay-straight alliance, which is how they discovered GSAFE, the Gay Straight Alliance for Safe Schools. They said that having support from GSAFE — a local nonprofit that helps schools create safe environments by training educators, developing leadership in queer youth, supporting Gay-Straight Alliances and providing resources for queer youth, educators and allies —their school at the time was the only time they felt like themselves as a member of the LGBTQ community, and was even how they met their now-partner.

Coenen has volunteered for GSAFE for the past two years. Currently, they help out wherever they can by tablingat events, working behind the scenes or informing friends and family about GSAFE’s programming and events. Outside of GSAFE, Coenen also volunteers their time coordinating events and fundraising for the Madison Gay Hockey Association.

Brian Juchems, who goes by Brain J., nominated Coenen for Community Shares’ Backyard Heroes Award. He said Coenen always responds with an “enthusiastic yes” whenever the organization needs help. Recent yeses include volunteering for GSAFE’s annual Quilt and Fiber Art Auction, Trick or Trot Walk/Run, and its Celebration of Leadership.

“Fox and her partner, Kalen, are happy to take a mailing off staff hands and turn it around in a short time,” J., GSAFE’s senior director of education and policy wrote in the nomination form. “Not content to rope in just her two-legged friends to help, she also regularly involves her beloved four-legged doggos in fundraisers to support GSAFE’s work to make schools safe and affirming for LGBTQ+ youth.”

What about the organization appealed to you? Why did you begin volunteering?

GSAFE used to host events when I was in high school and those events were my only way of seeing other LGBTQIA+ kids like myself. GSAFE is such an amazing nonprofit in our community. Everyone at GSAFE works so hard to do such good things, so, if I can take a load off of them by folding envelopes at my house with my dogs, why not? Let them focus on the bigger picture.

I’ve always volunteered for different things, and I was volunteering for one thing and I learned our politics didn’t align. I knew I wanted to find my place again with an organization, and GSAFE needed volunteers. They were so nice and open. I just felt like that was the right thing, and that I belonged. They let me feel like part of the team. As adults, you make friends by having common interests. So I feel like I met a lot of wonderful humans, and it’s just so nice to be in an environment of queer support.

What need does this fill in the community and what more would you like to see for filling that need?

LGBTQIA+ youth need resources and GSAFE provides great information and resources for them as well as adults, parents, educators and allies. I was one of very few openly queer kids in my school growing up and it was so amazing to go to GSAFE events and see other kids like me.

I grew up in a small town where there were almost no out kids, and the few kids that were out were picked on. I felt very alone as a queer person. Going to Madison to attend events that GSAFE would hold for queer youth was like magic to me. It was like, in “The Wizard of Oz,” where it's black and white, the sepia tone, and then when she goes to Oz, it's all colorful. That's how it felt for me as a young person, to be like, ‘Oh, I'm not alone. Look at these humans who don’t care who they're attracted to, or what pronouns you use. Everyone’s accepting and happy to be around the same humans and be kind to each other. That was a big thing for me, and they’ve continued to do so much for queer leadership and helping educators.

More is needed to support their mission; just showing up to their events. In October, they always do a big Halloween fun run. In November, they always do a quilt and fiber auction. Even those kinds of things can be so helpful.

What did you find most surprising about volunteering with a nonprofit?

As somebody who’s always a little scared that people don’t like me, it was so nice to feel accepted. It was a nice surprise when they reached back out to me, and said, “Hey, we have more that could be done.” I was like, “h, they trust me,” and that was such a nice thing to feel like I’m a part of a team and know GSAFE would be okay with me representing them.

Why do you continue to volunteer? How does it reward you?

I enjoy helping out. The staff has made me feel like I belong and are very kind to me. I truly feel like part of the team there. Now more than ever, queer and trans youth need to be protected, and GSAFE creates a way for me to help. I am rewarded by knowing I am one small turning gear on the GSAFE machine to help make queer youth feel safe, welcome and valued.

What gives you hope for the future of Madison?

Volunteering with nonprofits like GSAFE and going to their events, like their Celebration of Leadership, where I can see how LGTBQIA+ people and allies are all working on the same goals.

This interview has been edited and condensed for brevity and clarity.