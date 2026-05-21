Collaborative Story: Movin’ Out’s 30 Years (A timeline retrospective)

For three decades, Movin’ Out has quietly shaped Madison’s housing landscape by expanding access to and affordability of housing for people with disabilities and low-income residents.

The organization’s newly released 30-year retrospective documents its transformation from a small parent-led initiative founded in 1995 into a major community housing nonprofit. Over the years, Movin’ Out has supported hundreds of households through homeownership counseling, accessible housing development and long-term housing stability programs.

The visual timeline highlights key moments in the organization’s history, from early grassroots fundraising efforts to the development of energy-efficient housing projects and its resilience during the 2008 foreclosure crisis. It also underscores broader themes of dignity, independence and community inclusion within Madison’s evolving housing landscape. This timeline was designed by Madison Commons contributors Alexandra Malatesta, Valvree Mosley, Dan Thomas and Paige Bleck. This was posted with permission from Kathryne Auerbach, CEO of Movin' Out, Inc.