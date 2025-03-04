DONATE TODAY

Welcome to our BIG fundraising campaign starting at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 3, and going through midnight on Tuesday, March 4!

Madison Commons is an incubator space to train student reporters and also to explore new roles for storytelling collaborators that connect policymakers, experts, advocates and people with lived experiences around some struggle to advance the work being done toward improving lives.

All the funds raised today will go either to the students or the community members we partner with on solutions-focused content and public-facing events for brainstorming, networking and facilitating problem-solving. We have two such events in April – one a workshop with legal experts on tenant rights and another about subsidized housing for families in degree programs. You can see examples of our community reporting, collaborative stories and community member stories.

Now more than ever we need programs like Madison Commons.