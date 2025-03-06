Wheels for Winners gives bikes a new life

Madison nonprofit Wheels for Winners refurbishes donated bicycles for community members in need.

“Close your eyes and think about that first bicycle you received,” Neil McCallum, president of Wheels for Winners, asks anybody who inquires about the organization.

In 2020, People for Bikes placed Madison as one of the top cycling cities in the United States. While the city has extensive bicycle infrastructure, many locals cannot afford to buy and maintain a bicycle with routine tune-ups and replacement of worn out tires, brake pads or other parts.

Most bicycles can last at least 10 years with proper care and maintenance, but many bicycle owners choose to part with their bicycles before then—approximately 15 million bicycles are disposed of globally each year, according to a 2020 article in Waste Advantage Magazine. But here in Madison, the nonprofit Wheels for Winners helps mitigate bicycle waste by accepting donated bicycles and refurbishing them for riders who can’t afford to purchase bikes. Through Wheels’ earn-a-bike program, a person who cannot afford a bicycle can perform 10 hours of community service to earn a refurbished bike, along with a new helmet and a lock from the Wheels for Winners shop. Bicycle recipients have performed many different kinds of community service, including trash pickup, food pantry work and gardening, to earn their bikes.

Among those receiving donated bicycles are families at Bayview Foundation, a nonprofit that provides housing and extracurricular programs for medium to low income families.

Chong Thao, the elementary program coordinator at Bayview, explains why bikes are crucial. “It’s especially important because, in my programming, once school is done and we transition the kids into our summer programming, we do a lot of biking,” Thao said. Outfitting the kids with bicycles lets them participate in a biking club and go on group excursions to Olbrich Gardens, Henry Vilas Zoo and Memorial Union.

According to Stanford Medicine Children’s Health, a child can outgrow a bicycle every year or two, and using a bicycle that is age appropriate and fits is essential for safety. Given that new bicycles often cost a minimum of $100, having regular access to a bicycle can be financially unfeasible for many families. With Wheels for Winners available to Madison residents, children can also exchange their bicycles as they grow, which further fosters a habit of giving back to the community, McCallum said.

Repair Events Extend Lives of Local Bikes

During the summer months, Wheels for Winners volunteers also offer free bicycle repair events in the Madison area to ensure cyclists have safe bicycles that function properly. After one recent event the group held at the Alicia Ashman branch of the Madison Public Library, the feedback was “all positive,” according to Farrah McDaniel, the west side branch’s community engagement librarian, and participants “were grateful we hosted the event and enjoyed the experience.”

Neil Lerner says the bike repair events, where he assists with tune-ups, are one of his favorite parts of volunteering with the organization. "Being able to fix the bikes so they work properly and safely is really a good feeling,” said Lerner.

Because wet weather conditions cause the most wear and tear on bicycles, Lerner recommends the regularly performing the following bicycle maintenance steps to keep your bike operating well during the winter months:

Clean, lubricate, and oil the chain once a month.

Wipe the bicycle down regularly if stored outside, and periodically wash it.

Put a tarp over bicycles stored outside when possible.

How to Help Wheels for Winners

Wheels for Winners’ biggest challenge is maintaining a regular volunteer staff of mechanics. “We are always looking for people that are willing to work on bikes and have a steady schedule with us,” says McCallum.

In addition to volunteer mechanics, Wheels for Winners is always looking for more bicycle donations. “Especially in the springtime, we get slammed and we run out of bikes,” says Lerner.

Wheels for Winners accepts bicycle donations of any model and condition, with the exception of electric bikes. Any bicycles that are beyond repair can still be broken down into spare parts.