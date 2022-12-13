A Calendar of Christmas Events at the Wisconsin State Capitol

With snow on the ground and Christmas decorations starting to go up, people are starting to think about Christmas, and the Capitol building is no exception. The tree is already up and decorations are coming soon, plus there are many events to look forward to at the Capitol this month leading up to Christmas.

The Capitol held a tree lighting ceremony at noon on December 6. At this point the Capitol will be fully decorated until December 28.

The tree is a 30 foot Balsam fir from Meyer’s Castle Tree Farm in Medford, WI. It is decorated with handmade ornaments from schools around Wisconsin, to the theme of “Wisconsin Waters.”

After the tree lighting ceremony, several musical groups came to the Capitol throughout the month of December.

The New Glarus High School Madrigal Group will perform at noon on December 13, and Marshall High School Carolers will be at noon on December 14. The Madison Community Orchestra will also play on December 17 at 4:30 p.m.

On December 18 at 9:30 a.m. Kite Suzuki will sponsor a musical performance— the last performance before Christmas.

After Christmas, the last concert of the month will be by the Association of Church Musicians on December 28 at noon.

The Capitol Christmas tree has a removal planned for December 29, so make sure to plan your visit accordingly!

From December 1 to 31, several organizations will sponsor seasonal signs, including Madison Baptist Church, Freedom from Religion Foundation and Wisconsin Family Council.

You can see the full calendar of Capitol events at their website.