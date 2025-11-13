A one of a kind gem: How a business owner’s appreciation for art, community and coworkers drives a local gift shop

Shelves and display cases filled with trinkets, treasures and thoughtful gifts line the walls of the brick corner shop in downtown Middleton. Greeting cards, home décor, chocolates and more fill the cozy store. Sunlight streams through the tall windows lining the front of The Regal Find, inviting guests to step inside and discover a one-of-a-kind piece — or, as owner Jessica Regele explained, a gift that is truly magnificent, worthy of the play on her last name that inspired the shop’s name.

Although Regele, 54, initially enjoyed a career in the criminal justice system, when she started a family, she was eager to spend more time with her children. With the support of her husband and inspiration from her entrepreneurial roots, she created The Regal Find. There, Regele curates a thoughtfully selected collection of goods that reflect her support for artists.

Her shop regularly takes part in local events, and she values the close relationships she’s built with her customers and employees. Looking ahead, Regele said that she hopes to continue supporting local artists and create an inclusive space where everyone feels welcome.

“I really love supporting local artists and anyone who is looking to have that as a career,” Regele said. “That led me to finding the space and opening up The Regal Find.”

Regele always had a connection to the business world. In high school and college, she worked in sales and once imagined a future in advertising. Her interests later shifted toward film directing, and eventually she earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from UW–Madison.

During her time working in criminal justice, Regele supported women reentering the community after incarceration. She later served as a probation officer for three years before starting her family.

When Regele was ready to launch a new career in retail, owning a business didn’t seem far-fetched because there were some entrepreneurs in her family and her passion for helping others naturally carried into her new role. As a shopkeeper, she’s determined to support artists and make sure her customers are happy too.

As the shop continued to grow, Regele needed to recruit team members.

“I was realizing that I couldn’t do it on my own, that I needed to have other people working with me,” Regele said. “I was really fortunate to have just an amazing team of coworkers—that’s just been priceless.”

Jodi Tessmann, a Regal Find employee and assistant manager at the Monona Terrace gift shop who also was a colleague of Regele’s when both previously worked in criminal justice, explained how Regele offers a supportive work environment.

“As far as treating employees, [she’s] just amazing,” Tessmann said. “[She’s] so flexible [and] accommodating. The Regal Find is just the funnest place to work. We just have... a great unit of people, we all work well together.”

Beyond the inclusive work experience, The Regal Find offers an inviting shopping experience. The store features a curated collection of artisanal gifts, local goods and vintage finds. Regele also mentioned that the store is pet-friendly and features a “Furry Friends Board” where visitors can have their pets’ photo taken and displayed.

While the shop has a strong local focus, Regele also features pieces from nonlocal artists to keep the collection diverse and avoid saturation.

As of last April, Regele developed a new addition – a space for items tagged as “Vintage Finds,” wall art, record albums, antique necklaces and more.

Andrea Van Nest, co-owner of Longtable Beer Cafe, another local business, served on the board of the Downtown Middleton Business Association with Regele and has known her for over a decade. The addition of vintage items reflected Regele’s thoughtful personality.

“She’s brought in now the vintage corner, so that just reflects her commitment to sustainability,” Van Nest said. “Everything about it just portrays a very thoughtful, caring persona, which is actually who she is.”

Building on her shop’s support for local artists and its welcoming atmosphere, Regele regularly participates in the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s spring and fall Gallery Nights, providing space in The Regal Find for various artists to showcase their work.

Regele said that featuring artists allows her to strengthen connections between creators and customers. She added that talking about the dedication and effort behind each piece helps deepen appreciation for the artists and their work.

The most rewarding parts about running The Regal Find is connecting with new and returning customers and hearing about the people they’re shopping for, Regele said.

“It feels meaningful that you played a part in a special celebration for them,” or potentially provided “a gift of comfort for someone,” Regele said.

In the future, Regele hopes to continue supporting artists and to work with family-owned businesses that make unique and thoughtful items.

She also wants the store to feel like a comforting escape, full of color, humor and warmth — the same spirit she aims to bring into her own relationships.

“I hope this is how I’m showing up for people in my life, too,” Regele said.