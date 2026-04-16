Common Ground with… Laura Kruger

Laura Kruger is a small business owner who runs one of four rock shops in Baraboo. Laura began collecting crystals years ago until she realized she had more than enough to start selling at art fairs and markets. Through a flurry of events — from traveling across Wisconsin for vendor fairs to helping recover her parents’ home after a fire — Laura found an unexpected community. It was one full of joy, creativity and remarkable people that she likely wouldn’t have met otherwise. By 2023, she was able to open her own brick-and-mortar store, Cosmic Karma Crystals, though she still attends local fairs and markets whenever she gets a chance.

What do you think is the biggest challenge our community faces?

I think our current challenge is the economy. Things are going up in price, and wages aren’t matching those increases. People are stretched pretty thin and have less to spend on the fun things. It’s hard. There’s more to life than punching a time clock and making money for someone else. People need to be able to have that work-life balance and have something to show for all their hard work! Not just the billionaires at the top. Everyone deserves to eat and have fun.

What do you wish people in our community understood better?

They don’t have to spend money with us to support us as small businesses. I don’t think everyone realizes when they’re scrolling through social media how much it helps to like, comment, share a video — it really helps spread our reach.

What is one change you would make if you could that would make life better for people in the community?

Our tax dollars should be spent on us. If the community were to be able to truly choose how they spend their money — I know there are all sorts of programs, like the Boys & Girls Clubs, that could benefit from that support. I think those groups that start helping people at early ages make a lifelong impact, and I’d love to see them have more funding, instead of funding going to people who don’t need it.

What in our community gives you hope?

There are so many people here that, even on their worst day, look out for others. The people who show up and can sometimes tell when you’re having a bad day and need a hug — they give me hope. It’s about the connections that you have and make. I love Madison because it’s more open-minded and has so much variety. There’s always something new to do and people to meet.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.