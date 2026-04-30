Common Ground with… Sylvia Ortiz-Velez

Sylvia Oritiz-Velez serves in the Wisconsin State Capitol as the state representative for Wisconsin’s 8th Assembly District. Born and raised in Milwaukee, Oritz-Velez grew up on the city’s south side, and living in the Latino community, she always wanted to help however she could.

What do you think is the biggest challenge our community faces?

I think that all of the false narratives — the negative false narratives — about our community that aren't true are the things that we face because people paint our community in a negative way. We contribute a lot, and we’re a part of this state. We share the same values, and we’re just like everybody else. I think the biggest thing we face is because of the immigration rhetoric and the negative narrative out there.

What do you wish people in our community understood better?

I would hope that our community would understand how to utilize their power of voting more, a lot more. We have the power, and we’re not utilizing it. I wish people understood how important it is to make sure that we are being involved in our communities. Because representation matters. Our voices can’t be heard at the table if the wrong people are there talking for us. It should be us there talking for us whenever we can. We need to empower ourselves, and we already have what we need to do that, but we’re not utilizing it.

What is one change that would make life better for people in our community?

Well, better housing, definitely more affordable child care, better education and better opportunities.

What in our community gives you hope?

Knowing that people do want to come together and work together. And seeing that happen, it gives me hope. Lots of hope.

This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.