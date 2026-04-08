Embracing the weird in Furby art

Art can explore passions, social issues, love or, in the case of one recent local exhibit, the beauty in Furbies. Furbies are electronic robotic toys with colorful soft hair and blinking eyes first released in 1998. They were seen by many back then as weird, ugly or just odd, but the toys, most recently reissued in 2023, continue to have plenty of fans. This was clear recently during “Friday the Furbteenth: March Madness,” a weeklong Furby-themed art exhibit hosted last month at the Common Wealth Gallery in Madison by local artists Hailey Mclaughlin and Hilary Falk.

This event displayed the talents of more than 50 artists, performers, musicians and vendors on the theme of madness, taking inspiration from basketball, political upheaval and ancient Greek/Roman mythology, among other sources.

It all started in 2023 when McLaughlin and Falk created an art gallery at Mclaughlin’s house to share local art involving Furbies. They invited friends and marketed the event using posters and Instagram. They expected about a hundred people would attend, but, shockingly, 500 showed up. The event, now in its third year, has created a culture focused on appreciating the oddities, niches, nostalgia and queer-friendly identity of Furbies. Furbies are considered not to conform to a specific gender, and they are seen as non-binary representation in the LGBTQ+ community. According to the Furby’s Trainer Guide “Furbys are similar to angels. They are not divided into male or female - they embody the best of both.”

Furbies look like creepy owls. They are also famously known for coming to life and randomly speaking, even when they don’t have batteries.“They’re just odd little creatures,” Falk said, theorizing about the animals’ lasting appeal.

On the opening night of this year’s “Friday the Furbteenth,” DJ DarkenDabe played electronic music while visitors admired various artworks, including “Fast and the Furbious,” a piece riffing on posters from the “Fast and Furious” movies, backlit with UV light so it glowed green, plus a homemade video showing a person in a Furby mask fighting a silver-painted moth creature to spoof the old “Godzilla” movies.

Other works of note were an interactive piece that allowed you to stick knives into a Furby and a painting called “Saint,” showing a valiant female Furby knight bearing a sword.. In one section of the gallery, people posed for photos perched on a couch decorated with Furbies. Viewers couldn’t help cracking up over another piece on view, a Furby-themed toilet.

People also brought their own Furby toys to the event, and someone even wore a Furby outfit, making them look like the night’s mascot.

Four vendors were also there selling various types of Furby merchandise, including dolls, one-of-a-kind misfit toys, drawings, zines and poetry. “I found a community here,” said artist and Ozmade Studio vendor Kayt Robarts, who lived in Japan before moving to Madison three years ago, shortly before attending her first Furby event.

Describing the annual Furby exhibition as a “huge sandbox of people” who come together to see each other’s art and share in the fun of Furbies and the memories around them, Jesscribe the Vibe vendor Jess Morgan, who was selling their poetry and zines, called the night the perfect opportunity to open other peoples’ eyes to the magic of Furbies.

One striking piece, "I Spy Furby," a painting with a Furby mounted at the center, surrounded by vibrant colors, served as a love letter to all things Furby.

“I love this so much,” said Beans Hobson, a friend of McLaughlin’s and Falk’s who’s been attending their Furby exhibits for almost three years “My friends have worked so much on this and are dedicated to this. It is just so unique and amazing.”

“It is awesome! It has mixed media with local art, art pieces with a certain niche, and it’s such a great experience,” said Paul Hermann, who attended the show on opening night.

Herman and Falk hope to host their next Furby event on Aug. 13, 2027.