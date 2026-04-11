Local vendors eyeing the Madison Public Market as driver of growth

On Madison’s East Side, an old city services warehouse is being transformed into a vibrant, inclusive gathering space for food, arts, shopping and more. Now slated to open this summer, the Madison Public Market will serve as a year-round destination for community gatherings, as well as a space for local business growth. The market will offer 28 booth spaces for local vendors, as well as space for over 100 temporary vendors throughout the year. The market looks to bring in a period of economic growth to Madison for smaller local businesses, offering physical spaces to many owners that previously operated through vendor events or online.

While the market advertises itself as a community gathering space, it is also intended to serve as a stepping stone that will help small local businesses grow. Here’s the lowdown on three notable businesses to keep an eye out for at the market.

ArtWorking

ArtWorking is a Madison-area nonprofit organization that provides career development and support for artists and entrepreneurs with disabilities. The program, which started in 2006, has grown to support dozens of local artists looking to grow their businesses and sell their work. The stall at the market offers print and textile making, pottery and private art studios, as well as a gift shop where the finished pieces can be sold.

ArtWorking director Lance Owens said the organization has been involved with the Madison Public Market since its conception in the early 2000’s. He’s thrilled at the prospect of the market helping up-and-coming artists reach new potential customers.

“Being at the public market increases the diversity of the merchants and vendors. It's a pretty affordable space, but for people with significant disabilities, it's still kind of out of the reach,” said Owens. “As an aggregator, we're able to do what any of them individually would struggle to do independently, and we're doing it all in 10 square feet.”

ArtWorking’s stall will include a converted vending machine selling small works by 45 different in-house artists, with new works rotating into the machine every few weeks.

“Our mission is to keep it stocked and it keeps the product turning over regularly,” said Owens. “Part of what we’re trying to do is let 45 people have a voice in the community.”

Ancestral Tribe Custom Apparel

Lonnel Richardson runs a family owned clothing company out of his Madison home. Ancestral Tribe Custom Apparel, founded in 2022, offers custom themed apparel, such as branded t-shirts and jackets, alongside natural hair and body care products for men and women. Richardson said he got the idea for the brand from his family’s motto, “It takes a village.” Running the business alongside his wife, son and daughters, he and his family live the motto every day.

“My son went to school for graphic design, so he does my logos and all my designs and everything. And my daughters help with sales when we do pop-ups, and when we get inside the Public Market, that's the same approach—a nice family brand.”

Through this brand, Richardson has embraced the idea of bridging gaps, building bonds, and bringing together a community. He hopes to bring people together, no matter their social or economic background, in a similar way to his family coming together to run the brand.

For Richardson, the market offers an exciting opportunity to put his products into a physical space and reach a new consumer base. The business currently operates through pop-up shops and vendor events around Madison.

“The public market will give me a physical location so people can find me and reach me without having to wait until I do a pop-up event,” Richardson said. “I think this is a great opportunity for me, because since I posted on Facebook that I'm part of the public market, I had a lot of people coming up to me saying, ‘Congratulations.’ They can't wait to see where the brand goes.”

Richardson believes the market will have a major impact on the area’s economy and do a lot for local businesses due to its proximity to the airport and major roads coming into downtown Madison.

“I consider it to be a local small business mall compared to West Town and East Town, where people can get a feel of Madison and see the diverse things we have to offer.”

Through the market, Richardson hopes to continue to spread his message of bridging gaps, building bonds and bringing together community. The Madison Public Market will help give Ancestral Tribe a boost with a physical location and many more paying customers.

The Chowpati

Shraddha Tilloo is the owner of The Chowpati, an Indian street food business coming to the Madison Public Market. As a first generation immigrant who has been in Madison for 11 years, she felt that there was a gap in restaurants serving Indian street food in the area, so she plans to serve chai tea, chaat and other dishes based on favorites from where she grew up.

Tilloo said the public market’s mission and values closely aligned with what she was trying to do with her business.

“I liked the value and goals of giving back to the local communities through quality products and services and also providing the opportunity for first-time entrepreneurs to really fulfill their dreams,” she said. “I'm really excited that the MPM is targeting the diversified group of patrons who have been waiting for it for a long time. I’m excited for an opportunity for people to come together to enjoy food, make art and more, all in one place.”

Tilloo hopes that the MPM will serve as a launch pad for the restaurant and its catering service. The large event space within the market will allow her to expand Chowpati’s service to provide food for larger events. Besides her own business, Tilloo is excited for how the market will impact other local businesses in the area.

“The market will serve as an accelerator for small businesses, which will keep the economy and benefits local and encourage more local entrepreneurs to come forward and be part of the market,” said Tilloo.

Local entrepreneurs and business owners are looking forward to the opening of the public market this spring, when restaurants like The Chowpati, family owned businesses like Ancestral Tribe and artist communities like ArtWorking can come together in one vibrant space. The market looks to bring in a period of economic growth to Madison for smaller local businesses, offering physical spaces to many owners that previously operated through vendor events or online.