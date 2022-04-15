Madison Commons Media Digest, April 14, 2022

Find more in common with your neighbors with these must-read stories:

Lake Mendota Drive project seeks to balance history and upgrades

The Capital Times

This week the Madison Transportation Commission reviewed again a proposal to improve Lake Mendota Drive, a 1.2 mile stretch on the city’s west side. This project is slated to start this year and continue through 2024. The Capital Times reported the proposed work includes repaving Lake Mendota Drive, adding sidewalks and renovating the underground storm sewer system.

Wisconsin Republican convention heads to ‘heart of the beast’

The Isthmus

The Republican Party of Wisconsin will host its annual convention in Dane County in May. This news is surprising given that Dane County overwhelmingly supports Democrats, including Gov. Tony Evers and President Joe Biden in recent elections. The convention will feature speeches from U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, running for reelection, and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, businessman Kevin Nicholson and State Rep. Timothy Ramthun, who are all challenging Evers in this year’s gubernatorial election.

Common Ground with...

Hannah Spaul

Madison Commons

Hannah Spaul serves as director of land management at the Nature Conservancy in Madison. The Nature Conservancy is a global non-profit that works in several areas including, climate change, forestry and food security. Spaul has been with the conservancy for 23 years and works primarily in land management and restoration. Read more about her story and her insights into her community here.

Looking to learn more about Madison? Read all about our fabulous city here:

A unique take on a capella

Madison Commons

The UW-Madison campus a capella group Jewop focuses on sharing Jewish culture through music. Check out this video to hear more about them.

How a local non-profit helped an athlete find her new passion

Madison Commons

In 2008 Alyssa Fencil was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a neurological disease that causes pain, fatigue and coordination issues. Her condition didn’t stop her from trying a new activity. She joined the U.S. Para Taekwondo National Team, but a change in eligibility requirements left her looking for a new sport. Through Dairyland Sports, a non-profit organization that works to create equity in sports, she found a new path as a track and field athlete.