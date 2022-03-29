Madison Commons Media Digest, March 24, 2022

Find more in common with your neighbors with these must-read stories:

Bandit Tacos & Coffee opens in Madison’s historic train depot

Madison Magazine

Local Madison chef Gil Altschul opened a new restaurant, Bandit Tacos & Coffee, this week in the historic West Washington Avenue train depot, featuring a mural from local artist Stefan Matioc. The menu features freshly made tortillas and inspiration from Altschul’s experience at Big Star in Chicago. He also owns and operates Gib’s Bar and Grampa’s Pizzeria in town.

Madison’s new men’s homeless shelter to get $2 million in federal funding

The Capital Times

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and U.S. Rep.Mark Pocan announced Tuesday that a new shelter in Madison for men experiencing homelessness will receive $2 million in federal funding. The new shelter will be located on the east side of the city. The county and city have allocated $9 million toward the project.

Get ready for the April 5 election

The Isthmus

With the April 5 election quickly approaching, voters need to be aware of the new rules and regulations. In fall 2020, Madison installed voting boxes around the city so that voters could safely cast their ballots without worrying about the U.S. Postal Service. A recent Wisconsin Supreme Court decision prohibits these drop boxes. Be sure to check where and when you can vote ahead of Election Day!

Common Ground with...

Carrie Astin, owner of Sunne Boutique in Madison

New boutique owner Carrie Astin opened Sunne Boutique on Monroe Street in September 2021. The shop was a dream of hers, and she decided to go for it when the pandemic hit. The store features new and vintage women’s clothing. Read the story to learn about her take on her community.