Madison Commons Media Digest, March 10, 2022

The two candidates seeking Seat 3 on the Madison School Board disagree on the presence of resource officers in high schools. Laura Simkin, parent to a high school senior, says the June 2020 removal of the officers has caused larger problems like fights and weapons found on school grounds. Shepherd Janeway, an art instructor, believes that removing the officers was the right decision and more time is needed to evaluate the situation. The two candidates agree on almost all other issues facing the school board.

Dane County issues drug overdose activity alert

Dane County health officials issued a drug overdose activity alert after data showed the number of drug-involved overdoses had doubled. To combat overdoses, officials are encouraging people to call 911, avoid using street drugs alone, carry Narcan and access safer supplies through a Public Health Syringe Services Program.

For the first time in three years, the Wisconsin Film Festival will be back in person from April 7–14. The festival released this year’s schedule online today. You can buy an all-festival pass and reserve tickets starting tomorrow, or individual tickets go on sale Saturday at noon. For many of the filmmakers, this is the first opportunity to share their films with a live audience. Be sure to check out all the amazing films coming this year!

Waunakee family takes advantage of winter weather and creates an ice rink

This Waunakee family found a new way to entertain themselves this winter with a homemade outdoor hockey rink in their backyard. Bryan Ellefson’s son, Jake, plays travel hockey as a goalie, and their rink helps to alleviate the lack of ice time. Next year, Ellefson hopes to expand the rink and put in a white background so the kids can play at night.

Arrowhead overpowers Sun Prairie in sectional semifinals

The Arrowhead girls’ basketball team took down Sun Prairie in the sectional semifinals. Both teams employed effective defensive strategies in the first half. The second half brought more scoring for both teams with three pointers and free throws. This is the last year that many of the Sun Prairie girls will play together because many will attend Sun Prairie West next year.