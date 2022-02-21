Madison Commons Media Digest, February 9, 2022

Find more in common with your neighbors with these must-read stories:

‘My brother is in pain:’ Advocates, family of man shot by authorities call for his return to hospital

Channel 3000

Advocates, family and friends of 38-year-old Quadren Wilson gathered at the site of Wilson’s shooting to call for a transparent investigation and to draw attention to the lack of proper care Wilson is receiving in the interim. There was an arrest warrant out for Wilson, but the details of what led to the shooting are still unclear. Wilson was shot five times in the back and the family claims he was unarmed at the time of the shooting. After a day in the hospital, Wilson was taken to jail.

A ‘perfect storm’

Isthmus

As COVID-19 cases hit a record high in Dane County after the holiday season and kids’ return to school, teachers and staff were low in attendance. Schools are now taking extreme measures to ensure that their students are occupied and supervised.

Mom’s Bar opening in former Karaoke Kid on University Ave

Madison.com

You can sing your heart out again on University Avenue. Andrew Greenwood hopes to bring the beat back with his new bar, which will be open three to four nights a week until midnight and host happy hour karaoke every day from 4–7 p.m.

Looking to learn more about Madison? Read all about our fabulous city here:

Dairyland Sports ready to resume programming for athletes with disabilities

Madison Commons

After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dairyland Sports is back in 2022 with in-person and virtual programming for participants. The not-for-profit organization partners with students in the UW-Madison physical therapy program to provide opportunities for students, athletes and community members.

A search for the Badger state-of-mind

Madison Commons

Explore the Henry Vilas Zoo and the history of the Wisconsin state animal, the badger, with this creative must-read story. Did you know badgers are nocturnal? Or that the two at the zoo in Madison are named for UW basketball players? Read more on the new Madison Commons website about writer Emily Kaysinger’s adventure and what she learned about our beloved badger.