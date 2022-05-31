Moments of Clarity (Podcast)

Firsthand accounts of alcoholics and their journey to sobriety

Moments of Clarity celebrates the lives of alcoholics who have found sobriety and reminds us that there is life waiting on the other side.

Through the shared experiences of strength, hope and perseverance, these are the stories of alcoholics and their journey to sobriety. Focused on what it was like, what happened and what it’s like now, these stories are the firsthand accounts of alcoholics and their Moments of Clarity. Moments of Clarity celebrates the lives of alcoholics who have found sobriety and reminds us that while the journey may seem impossible, there is life waiting on the other side. Parts of this podcast feature the voices and stories of those who are a part of the East Side Alano Club. Moments of Clarity does not speak for any 12-step community. It represents only itself. The individuals who share their experiences, strength and hope speak for themselves and no one else.

Moments of Clarity is part of a collection of podcasts created by students at the University of Wisconsin–Madison as a part of the Storytelling Through Sound course taught by Pat Hastings in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Each student had the opportunity to create a three-episode podcast series on a topic of their choice, using the project to explore advanced audio recording, editing and storytelling techniques.

Note: The following podcast contains profanity

In the first episode, we listen as our alcoholics share their stories and experiences of what life was like before sobriety… Before their Moments of Clarity. Focused on the disease that is alcoholism, this episode highlights what life is like for an alcoholic before the journey to sobriety.

After hearing about what life is like before sobriety, the second episode highlights our alcoholics as they share their first-hand accounts of their journey into sobriety. This episode is about what happened… Their Moments of Clarity.

And finally, in the third and final episode, we dive into what life is like for our alcoholics today… Living life on life’s terms. Sharing their stories and experiences of what life is like now, our alcoholics describe what sobriety means to them as they live life one day at a time.

This podcast features a bonus episode that shares the stories and experiences of those personally affected by alcoholism — members of Al-Anon as they share how they live and let live.