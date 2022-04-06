Volunteers mend clothes for the community at Central Library

Throughout the winter, volunteers from the Sewing Machine Project offered free mending at Madison’s Central Library on West Mifflin Street. The group will soon wrap up its work for the season, with sessions every Thursday from 10 am–12 p.m through April 22. The sewing volunteers are able to mend anything needed for the cold winter months, including clothing, coats, and any other fabric-related repairs, except for zippers. Mending is done on the spot and operates on a first come, first served basis. There’s no drop off or pick up — volunteers work in the time allowed. “We believe that everyone has the power to make the world a better place,” the group says on its website. “So we share swearing machines — creating partnerships, strengthening community, and nurturing the creative spirit.” Interested in volunteering for this service? Contact the Sewing Machine Project to learn how you can help.



Photos by Hannah Ernst.