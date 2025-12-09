Common Ground with…Kerri Kane

Kerri Kane is the founder and president of Waunakee Project Brave, an organization dedicated to breaking the stigma associated with mental health and substance abuse, and a realtor in Madison. She is family oriented and has four children with her husband. Kane notes that Waunakee Project Brave, which she founded in 2020 when the death of her friend’s son affected the Waunakee community, is like a supportive family. The organization brings people together, creating a sense of understanding and hope and support for people coping with mental health and substance abuse issues. Through the Project Brave Band, a band that grew from the community, the organization also uses music to lift people’s spirits and provide healing for the soul. Kane’s positivity and leadership inspires others, bringing the best out in them.

What do you think is the biggest challenge our community faces?

Our biggest challenge in regards to mental health is having breakthroughs and trying to find a cure for mental health. The whole stigma with mental health — people don’t want to really bring things to the light. They’d rather shove it under the rug. Nobody wants to talk about their problems. A lot of people like to just sugarcoat things and not really address [them]. Then, sometimes, they get out of hand, and that’s where we need to go back and see what we can do to be better in the future.

What do you wish people in our community understood better?

I would say being educated on mental health and understanding the power of true connections, that everyone is different and that everyone has a purpose. When they find their purpose and their calling, that’s when they’re walking in the light. Darkness can’t exist when we bring things to the light. I believe that when you’re walking in the light, you’re doing your calling, and nothing can really shake your ground. At Project Brave, we believe in the acronym of BRAVE: Being Real Affects the Value of Everyone. We believe darkness does not exist when we bring things to the light.

What is one change that would make life better for people in our community?

One change is showing up with your authentic self. You know how sometimes people go to work and they’re one person; they go to school, they’re one person, they go home, and then they’re another person? I believe that you can be that one person wherever you go. It takes off so much pressure. I used to do that, too. I didn’t know that I was putting on my hat at work, then I came home and put on a different hat. If I was with my friends, I would have another hat. Just be your authentic self all the time — everywhere you go. Being brave is being real with yourself, and it’s the courage to advocate for yourself.

What in our community gives you hope?

What gives me hope is to hear other people that have come out of a dark season, and hear their remedy, to hear people’s testimony. That shows me that I can go through it, too. If they can do it, I can do it, too. Sometimes we have to believe in people that have gone before us. It’s like, Hey, they’ve done it. Let’s just say my son Riley, for instance, who in high school was an athlete and would get picked on for wanting to pursue music instead of sports. He pursued it and went to California. Maybe there’s a young boy or girl in the Waunakee school district, or in the Madison community, and they’re like, You know what? I don't want to be a superstar athlete. I want to pursue music. Maybe they hear Riley’s story and that’s going to give them hope. Once you find out what your mission is, you’re truly walking into the light.

This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.