Madison Commons Media Digest, February 24, 2022

Baldwin visits Stoughton Trailers to tout legislation aimed at supply chain issues

Channel 3000

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin visited Stoughton Trailers this week to discuss her “Made in America'' initiatives and legislation. This plan targets supply chain issues seen across Wisconsin and the country. Baldwin acknowledged that these problems existed pre-pandemic, but said recent events escalated the shortages. Stoughton Trailers officials offered support for the Supply Chain Resiliency Act, part of Baldwin’s plan.

Life in the Flex Lane: The congested Beltline is getting an upgrade

The Capital Times

Recent construction on the Madison Beltline may be slowing down traffic now, but in a few months the Wisconsin Department of Transportation will introduce Flex Lanes. This strategy will use the inside median shoulders during peak travel periods to increase traffic flow. Officials expect to complete the project this summer.



Stonewalling in the Quadren Wilson case must stop

Isthmus

Three weeks ago Quadren Wilson was arrested for a parole violation. More than 20 officers arrived at the scene and the family claims that Wilson was shot five times. However, even after three weeks there are still a lot of unanswered questions. This story walks through the questions the public is still asking and the possible reasoning behind authorities withholding this information.

How a local nonprofit helped an athlete find her new passion

Madison Commons

In 2008 Alyssa Fencil was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis,a neurological disease that causes pain, fatigue and coordination issues. Her condition didn’t stop her from trying a new activity. She joined the U.S. Para Taekwondo National Team, but a change in eligibility requirements right before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics left her looking for a new sport. Through Dairyland Sports she found a new path as a track and field athlete.

$2.5 million grant supports a different approach to youth homelessness in Dane County

Madison Commons

Dane County received $2.5 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to combat youth homelessness.This federal money will target homeless youth ranging from ages 12-24. A unique aspect of the program is that it will include young voices for feedback.