Madison Commons Media Digest, March 3, 2022

Find more in common with your neighbors with these must-read stories:

‘Slava Ukraini!’ Ukrainians in Madison watch and worry as Russia invades homeland

The Capital Times

As Russian troops marched into Ukraine, dozens of protesters, including some Ukrainian natives, gathered outside the state Capitol last weekend to call for unity and support. University students, retirees and young couples came together to voice their support for democracy, peace and justice.

In an effort to alleviate the ongoing teacher shortage amidst the pandemic, the Madison Metropolitan School District hosted an inaugural “staff signing day.” Nearly 115 soon-to-be-licensed teachers signed “intent to hire” contracts. While the contracts are not binding, Superintendent Carlton Jenkins hopes they will encourage student teachers to return to the district for full-time employment. They still have to complete their education and go through the normal application process.

The Madison Common Council voted to award the city’s share of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to eight locally-based nonprofit organizations that provide direct assistance to undocumented immigrants in the community. These nonprofits help with legal aid, transportation, rental assistance, food security and internet access.

Looking to learn more about Madison?

Read all about our fabulous city here:

Energy from the crowd helps push Lancers to a victory in Middleton

Madison Commons

In an exciting game between the La Follette Lancers and the Middleton Cardinals, the Lancers won 72-45. While it may seem it was a blowout, the first half was tightly contested. Both student sections were quite enthusiastic throughout the game, making it sound like a neutral court game. Read more about the riveting matchup here.

A search for the Badger state-of-mind

Madison Commons

With Wisconsin’s big men’s basketball win this week (Big Ten champions!), let’s remember why we all love badgers. While they’re definitely ferocious creatures, badgers have something about them that every Wisconsinite can appreciate. Did you know you can visit two badgers with UW basketball connections at the Henry Vilas Zoo? Read about the resident badgers and their history here.