Madison Commons Media Digest, February 17, 2022

Here’s who won and who lost in Thursday’s Dane County-area school board primaries

Madison.com

On Tuesday, Dane County hosted primaries for school boards in Barneveld, Columbus, Lodi, Mount Horeb and New Glarus. The general election is on April 5. You can see all of the results here.

Madison school district hits ‘pause’ on plan to end standalone honors classes

Isthmus

The Madison Metropolitan School District is halting its plan to phase out honors classes for high school students. The school board initially proposed replacing the honors classes with earned honors. This program would give students the option to receive the honors designation by completing certain criteria for each class. As of right now regular honors classes will be available next school year.

Historic Rubin’s furniture store may become boutique hotel

NBC 15

Rubin’s furniture store in downtown Madison is set to become a boutique hotel. North Central Group, a Middleton property developer, sees the historic building as a great location for a new hotel. It has easy accessibility to the Capitol square and all the attractions on State Street. Rubin’s has been family owned and operated for over 90 years. It will move to its West location and expand its distribution center off the Beltline.

Madison La Follette boys basketball skates by Madison West

Madison Commons

In a riveting basketball game last week between the La Follette Lancers and the Madison West Regents, the Lancers were able to hold onto their first half lead to beat the Regents. La Follette maintained its first place standing in the Big Eight Conference by winning 81-73. Read more about the exciting matchup at madisoncommons.org.

Infrastructure bill funds continue to favor cars, but not everyone drives

Madison Commons

The latest infrastructure legislation from Washington appropriates funds to highway development, which in turn benefits car drivers and suburban living. But inner city transportation lacks funding for improvement and to support the 20% of the population that uses it in Wisconsin.